TCL to offer 8K and quantum-dot Roku TVs in 2019

TCL has said it will ship 8K Roku TVs equipped with HDMI 2.1 in 2019, but the only specific model the company has announced at CES so far is a new entry in its 4K UHD 6-series.

The 75-inch 75R615 Roku TV will feature a 160-zone full-array LED backlight when it ships later this year. It will support Dolby Vision and HDR10 HDR and sell for less than $1,800. It’s now available for pre-order at Best Buy.

TCL says its high-end TVs will use mini-LED and quantum dot technology, but don’t confuse mini-LED with the self-emitting micro-LED tech that Samsung uses in its “The Wall” series of gargantuan TVs. Mini-LED technology will eventually allow thousands of backlight elements, compared to the hundreds currently deployed in its 6-series sets.