News

Here's Ring's new timeline feature

The timeline view makes it easier to find important video clips from your home security cameras.

Senior Correspondent, TechHive |

Smart Home
Ring's new timeline feature
More for you to like:
tre18 013 arlosecuritylights
Netgear's Arlo has new security lights Netgear's Arlo has new security...
trv18 017 ringspotlightvsfloodlight
Ring Spotlight vs Floodlight Cam Ring Spotlight vs Floodlight Cam
tre18 010 amazonvsgoogle2
Why you won't find new Nest gear on Amazon Why you won't find new Nest gear...
Amazon Cloud Cam
Amazon is buying Ring Amazon is buying Ring
tre18 007 nestnews2
Nest Aware price cut, new features & Google Assistant Nest Aware price cut, new features... (3:19)
ces18 tho 008 ringstickupcam
Ring's new Stick-up Cam is designed for inside and out Ring's new Stick-up Cam is...
Ring is rolling out a new version of its app with a timeline feature to make finding action easier.
Ring's new timeline feature
More like this

Ring home security users will soon see a new event timeline feature in the Ring app.

When it rolls out, users will need to switch it on by locating it in the Ring app's "new features" menu. If you haven't already, you can also turn on a new camera-preview feature, which will display the most recent snapshot each of your Ring cameras has captured.

Once enabled, the event timeline will appear beneath each camera's preview window, with blue bars marking when the camera detected motion, and orange bars indicating when you watched a live view through the camera. Tapping on any of the bars will immediately initiate playback of that recording.

181101 ring Martyn Williams/IDG

The event timeline needs to be enabled in the Ring app in order to function.

Tapping the "share" button beneath the current video sends the clip to Ring's own Neighbors bulletin board, to the Facebook and Next Door social networks, or you can attach it to an email or text message. You can also be downloaded it to your phone.

Ring says the new feature will roll out to all users during November.

To comment on this article and other TechHive content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:

Martyn Williams covers technology news for IDG and is based in San Francisco. He was previously based in Tokyo.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon