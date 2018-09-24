The Arlo video baby monitor, the best way to monitor your little one, is $30 off today

Any new parent will tell you how important a video baby monitor is for keeping an eye on your child when you're in another room. The choices can be overwhelming, however, but we've already done all of the testing for you and our top pick, the Arlo Baby smart video monitor, is on sale today for $170Remove non-product link, $30 off and the lowest price we've seen.

This bunny-eared monitor does a whole lot more than just look cute. Its smart capabilities give you more control than a traditional monitor. You can get alerts based on movement and audio and check in on the video feed on your mobile device from anywhere. There are also built-in sensors to keep tabs on temperature, humidity, and air quality and alert you if those go out of the range you choose.

Arlo Baby can also double up as a night light and allow you to play music from either its included titles or your own playlist. For added convenience, this monitor is also compatible with Alexa when you connect it to a smart speaker, so you'll be able to control it with just your voice.

When we tested the first-generation model, we gave this baby monitor 4.5 stars out of 5, noting its high-quality video, strong lineup of features, built-in music player, and crying-based alerts. You can check out our runner-up pick and the other models we reviewed in out roundup of the best baby monitors.

