The Echo Plus and Philips Hue bulb are just $100 together today

One of the most popular smart speakers and one of the most popular smart bulbs are bundled up for one low price today—a great starter pack for any smart home. The Echo Plus and Philips Hue bulb combo costs $100, a steep 39% discount from the $165 list price, and the cheapest this bundle has ever been.

The Echo Plus offers all the smarts Alexa provides to other devices in the Echo lineup, so you’ll be able do use your voice to control music, shop, check the weather and news, and more. But the Plus has a bonus: a built-in Zigbee hub, which means you can connect and control any compatible smart device all in one place. Additionally, a seven-microphone array provides far-field voice recognition so you can easily give commands even from across the room.

We gave this smart speaker 2.5 stars out of 5, noting that although the lack of Z-Wave compatibility and sound quality aren’t great, the built-in Zigbee hub does add great utility to this device. Amazon users liked it more than we did, with the bundle currently sitting at 4.4 stars out of 5 over nearly 3,700 reviews.

The Philips Hue bulb will give you smart control over your lighting. With this bundle, you’ll easily be able to connect it to your smart speaker, and from there, you’ll be able to use voice control to turn it off and on. Some of the more glitzy features, such as changing colors and setting detailed schedules, will need the additional Philips Hue Bridge, but if you’re looking for simple commands, the built-in Zigbee will do the trick.

For our take on this bundle, check out our full Echo Plus review.

[ Today's deal: Sold together, the Echo Plus and Philips Hue bulb cost $100. ]