Amazon is selling the awesome Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $160, its lowest price ever

Video doorbells are a vital piece of a secure smart home, and right now one of favorites is at an all-time low. Amazon is selling the Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $160 todayRemove non-product link, down from a list price of $199.

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 connects to your smartphone to bring video and audio of your doorstep wherever you are. When anyone comes to your door, you'll receive a motion-activated alert so you can see whoever's there in high-def or infrared video no matter the time of day. You can also talk through the Ring's speaker using your phone and customize the zones that are being watched.

Since Ring is owned by Amazon, you can also see your Ring feed on the Echo Show and Echo Dot. The Ring Video Doorbell also records video, but you'll need to pay a separate fee of $3 a month or $30 a year.

We gave the second-generation Ring Video Doorbell 4 stars out of 5 and named it as the best battery-powered video doorbell, noting that while setup can be a little tricky, the high-quality video and adjustable motion sensors are reasons to buy, especially at this price.

[Today's deal: Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $160 at AmazonRemove non-product link]