This massive Philips Hue sale at Amazon gets you 20% off nearly everything

Many bulbs and lights are down to their lowest prices ever.

Staff Writer, TechHive

philips hue color bulbs
Philips
If you’re looking to outfit your home with smart lighting, you have a lot of options. But none are better than the original Philips Hue, which is why we’ve picked them as our favorite color and white bulbs. That greatness usually comes at a steep price, but today Amazon is running a killer sale on everything Hue, with many bulbs, lights, and kits down to all-time low prices.

If you need a kit, you can get this 4-pack of White A19 4-Pack 60W Equivalent Dimmable LED Smart Bulbs for $40, $10 off its $50 list price. Or of you want a little more variety in your white light, this 2-Pack White Ambiance BR30 60W Equivalent Dimmable LED Smart Bulbs is also $40.

If you need to expand your current setup to more rooms, single bulbs are also on sale, with the White Ambiance ($24) andColor Ambiance ($40) bulbs each hitting all-rime lows.

The Hue Smart Hub, which you’ll need to properly control all of these lights you’re going to buy, is also at an all-time low price of $48. And if you want a dimmer switch for your wall, that’ll cost your $20. (You guessed it, also an all-time low.)

Finally, if you just want a mood light without changing out all of your bulbs, several Hue table lamps are also on sale. Among them is the Wellness Dimmable LED Smart Table Lamp for $80, once again the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

