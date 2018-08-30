The fantastic TP-Link Kasa home security cam just hit an all-time low on Amazon

Home security cameras can provide peace-of-mind even when you're away from home, and the TP-Link Kasa Cam is no exception. We love this camera, andtoday you can snag one for by far the lowest price we've ever seen it: $74.25, down from a list price of $110Remove non-product link.

This camera hasn't been on the market long, but already it has proven itself as a strong contender in the home security space. With a 130-degree field of vision, you'll be able to keep an eye on even a larger room, while a 1080p lens ensures a clear view. Once connected to the Kasa mobile app, you'll be able to check in on your camera's feed from anywhere. You can also use the app to control motion and sound sensitivity, set activity detection zones, and set recording schedules.

We gave the Kasa Cam a glowing 4.5 stars out of 5. We were especially impressed by the camera's sharp image quality, customizable motion and sound detection, and compatibility with Amazon's Echo Show, and noted that even at its regular price point you get a ton of features at a low price. However, this is such a competitive space, it didn't even earn a spot on our roundup of the best home security cameras. To see which ones did, check it out here.

[Today's deal: TP-Link Kasa Cam for $75 on AmazonRemove non-product link]