News

This TP-Link smart plug costs $10 instead of $27 if you buy it with Amazon's Alexa

Amazon's selling the TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug Mini for $10 with a coupon code if you're an Alexa-enabled device user.

Contributor, TechHive |

tplinkkasamini
TP-Link
More like this

Amazon’s got a great deal for smart home users today, but you can only get it if you’re part of a special club. No, not Amazon Prime—Club Alexa. Anyone who has an Echo device or a third-party Alexa-enabled device can get a TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini for $10 with coupon code SMART10. That’s $17 off the usual price of $27. The bad news is Amazon’s sale is limited to one device per customer.

TP-Link’s Kasa devices are already great options for smart home rookies since they don’t require a hub, instead connecting via the Kasa smartphone app and Wi-Fi.

The Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini HS105 works with Alexa devices (natch) as well as Google Home, though only the Alexa-enabled get today’s discount. It also supports scenes, which means you could connect a living room lamp that automatically turns off when you activate the Movie Night scene.

The Mini offers a compact design, which TP-Link says makes it possible to use two of these side-by-side in the same outlet.

[Today’s deal: TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug Mini for $10 for Alexa device users at Amazon.]

To comment on this article and other TechHive content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon