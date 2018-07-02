News

Stock up on Philips Hue Color Ambiance bulbs and floodlights with 20% off at Amazon

You can get the Hue color bulb and floodlight for $40 today at Amazon.

Staff Writer, TechHive |

philips hue color bulbs
Philips
More like this

Lighting might be the easiest way to start a smart home, but upgrading all of your bulbs can quickly add up, especially if you want to add color to your rooms. Today’s the day to stock up: Amazon is selling Philips’ most popular Hue White and Color Ambiance smart bulbs, the A19 standard LED and BR30 flood light, for $40 each, a savings of 20 percent. It’s not quite the lowest price we’ve ever seen, but it’s a great deal.

Philips Hue bulbs are leaders in smart home lighting for a reason: They’re longer lasting, more versatile, and more expandable than most of their competitors. With support for all three voice assistants—Siri, Google Assistant, and Alexa—as well as a recently updated app that lets you easily set up scenes, location awareness, and timers for your entire system, the Hue bulbs are tough to beat at any price. And with 16 million colors to choose from, you’ll be sure to find the right hue for your mood.

We named the Philips Hue the best color LED smart bulb in our review roundup, but there’s one catch: You’ll need a Hue Bridge to make sure they all work together. If you need one, Amazon is running a sale on that too.

[Today’s deal: Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Smart LED A19 bulb and Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance BR30 floodlight

To comment on this article and other TechHive content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:

Michael Simon covers all things mobile for PCWorld and Macworld. You can usually find him with his nose buried in a screen. The best way to yell at him is on Twitter.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon