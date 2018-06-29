Make perfect steaks for the Fourth with $33 off the iGrill 2 smart thermometer

The Fourth of July is just around the corner, and you know what that means: barbeque. Of course, not all of us are well-seasoned grill masters, and even those of us who are can use a little help making sure our meat is cooked to perfection. That's where a smart meat thermometer comes in, and right now the Weber iGrill 2 smart thermometer is $67 on Amazon, down from a list price of $100 and the lowest we've seen it.

This smart thermometer can monitor internal temperatures of up to four cuts of meat at once (though only 2 are included in the box). With a battery life up to 200 hours, it will power through many meals without needing to replace them. It also features an LED display and connects to your iPhone or Android Phone via Bluetooth, so you will be notified when your meat has reached the desired temperature.

We haven't tried this thermostat ourselves, but it has 4 stars out of 5 on Amazon with nearly 200 reviews. And for another option, check out our review of the iGrill Mini and Apption Labs Meater probe.

[Today's deal: Weber iGrill 2 thermometer is $67 on Amazon]