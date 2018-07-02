10 more great movies to celebrate the Fourth of July

★★★★☆

Improbably, the fourth movie in the Die Hard series, which came a full 12 years after its predecessor, turned out to be one of the better entries in the series and was a big success. Based on a 1997 Wired article by John Carlin, Live Free or Die Hard (2007) is updated for the computer age. Programming nerd Matt Farrell (Justin Long) reluctantly accompanies the tenacious, scrappy hero John McClane (Bruce Willis) as he uses his old-school, analog methods to stop a cyber-terrorist attack over the Fourth of July weekend.

The plot is ludicrous, but director Len Wiseman somehow keeps it all moving at a swift, exciting pace. Timothy Olyphant and Maggie Q are the bad guys, young Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays the hero’s daughter, and Kevin Smith provides some humor as “Warlock,” a hacker with his own man-cave. It was the first post-9/11 Die Hard film, and as a result, the former “R”-rated violence was responsibly toned down, for better and for worse, to a PG-13.