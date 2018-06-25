Samsung's Connect Home smart hub three-pack is just $100 today

Building the foundations of smart home connectivity takes two things: a smart hub and Wi-Fi. Samsung's Connect Home serves as both, and right now it's on sale for $100 on Amazon, down from a list price of $280 and the lowest price we've seen by a wide margin.

This three-pack of of AC1300 extenders ensures widespread Wi-Fi coverage throughout your home. It also works as a SmartThings hub, so you'll be able to connect everything from lights to speakers right through the router itself. All this is easily controlled via one app.

When we reviewed it, the Connect Home three-pack had its shortcomings as both a router and a smart hub. Still, we liked the fact that it serves so many purposes within a single system, and that it's compatible with a lot of other smart devices. We gave it 3.5 stars out of 5 overall.

If you're looking for something a bit faster, Samsung's Connect Home Pro AC2600 smart Wi-Fi system/smart hub is also on sale today for $70 today for a single unit, down from a list price of $198. While similar to the AC1300 regular setup, the Pro version ups the top speed to 1733 Mbps (up from 866 Mbps) and 800Mbps at 2.4GHz (compared to 400 Mbps for the non-Pro model).

[Today's deal: Samsung Connect Home three-pack for $100 at Amazon]