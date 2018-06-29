10 great movies to celebrate the Fourth of July

★★★★☆

Jesse Eisenberg plays James, whose summer plans are dashed and must get a job at the local, pathetic theme park of the title. But at least there’s plenty of pot to smoke, some cool 1980s indie rock (Husker Du and the Replacements) to listen to, and the cute Em (Kristen Stewart) to fawn over.

Greg Mottola’s Adventureland (2009) vividly captures the hazy, drifting feel of a summer job that doesn’t mean much, yet perhaps makes the time pass more slowly, as well as the flirtations and crushes that come and go over the long weeks. It’s hilarious and yet surprisingly poignant, especially in its quiet Fourth of July sequence in which Em and James stop talking, just for a moment, to watch the fireworks. Ryan Reynolds is very good as a rocker who claims to have jammed with Lou Reed. Bill Hader and Kristen Wiig run the park and are supremely funny.