Toughen up your home security with this great deal on Kwikset's SmartCode lock

If you're always losing your keys, or if you just want a little more control and peace of mind over who enters your house and when, a smarter lock is a great way to secure your home. And today, the Kwikset SmartCode 915 lock in Venetian Bronze is $99 on Amazon, down from a list price of $160.

This deadbolt-style lock will let you enter your home even if the keys are inside using Kwikset's Smart Key-powered touchscreen. To make sure unwanted guests can't follow suit, SecureScreen technology helps avoid detection of fingerprints. And even if you forget to lock your door, this smart lock has your back—you can set it to lock automatically after 30 seconds.

While we haven't tried this specific model ourselves, the similar Apple HomeKit-enabled Kwikset Premis came in as the runner-up in our guide to the best smart locks. However, while that version of the lock offers control via Siri and your iPhone, the SmartCode 915 isn't Wi-Fi or Bluetooth enabled. That said, it's still a solid choice for a lock you can set and control without a key.

