Amazon has your last-minute Father's Day shopping covered with Echo, Kindle deals

Looking for an awesome last-minute Father's Day gift? You don't have to resort to another gift card or tie. Amazon's got you covered with deals on many of its most popular devices. From Kindles to Echos, there's something for every dad.

If the dad in your life is a reader, the Kindle Paperwhite e-reader is $100 right now, down from a list price of $120. We called it "the best e-reader for the buck," awarding it 4.5 stars out of 5 for its even backlight, comfortable design, and high-resolution display.

The Alexa-powered Echo Dot is also on sale for $40, down from a list price of $50. In our review, we said the Dot is "the Echo most people should buy," and dads are no exception. We gave it 4 stars out of 5 for its low price (even before this discount), compact size, and broad compatibility with other smart home devices.

Every dad loves to kick back with a little TV time, and the Fire TV with 4K HDR is $50, down from a list price of $70. Although the Fire TV isn't our favorite streaming device, we do love its hands-free voice control, high-quality streams for a low price, and overall performance.

To check out even more great prices on Amazon products in time for Father's Day, check out Amazon's full roundup of deals.