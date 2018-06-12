Great Father’s Day gifts for tech-loving dads

Even dads who are a disaster in the kitchen love to fire up the barbie and roast a good chunk of meat now and again. All he needs to do is shove the cleverly named Meater wireless smart thermometer into his cut of choice, establish a Bluetooth connection to his smart phone, and pull the meat off the grill when the app tells him it’s ready.

Actually, the Meater isn’t just for the barbecue. We found that it makes a great kitchen tool as well, helping us produce perfectly cooked steaks and a roasted chicken. The probe has two sensors: There’s one in the middle and the other is at the end and remains outside the meat to measure ambient temperature. The latter will help you avoid damaging the thermometer if you get careless with the heat—it will sound a klaxon on the app if temperature gets too high.