Hulu with Live TV review: The abundant streaming bundle

For $45 per month, Hulu with Live TV creates a great value by combining lots of popular channels with Hulu’s existing on-demand service (normally $8 per month). It’s also customizable, with options to add more DVR storage, additional streams, and fewer commercials, and its user interface—while occasionally overwhelming—has a way of helping you find new things to watch.

Still, some caveats apply: The DVR doesn’t allow ad skipping unless you pay for more storage, out-of-home viewing isn’t allowed on streaming TV devices such as Roku and Fire TV players, and certain devices don’t yet support 60-frames-per-second video playback. Whether Hulu with Live TV works for you will depend in large part on whether you can tolerate those restrictions.

Updated August 12, 2019 to reflect the latest changes to Hulu's service offering. Our bottom-line score has not changed.

How Hulu’s live TV service works

Hulu’s channel lineup is one-size-fits-all, with roughly 60 channels included in the $45 base package. Those include all four major broadcast channels; the big three cable news networks; national and regional sports from ESPN, Fox Sports, CBS Sports Network, and NBCSN; and a slew of entertainment channels. You can also purchase an “Entertainment” pack of additional channels for $8 per month, or premium channels such as HBO ($15 per month), Cinemax ($10 per month), and Showtime ($9 per month). The full channel list appears at the bottom of this review.

The major omissions are channels from AMC Networks, Viacom (such as Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, and MTV), and league-specific sports channels, such as NBA TV and NFL Network.

As with most other streaming bundles, Hulu carries live, local broadcast stations in some markets, but not others. (Enter your zip code on Hulu’s website to see which local channels you’ll receive.) If a live broadcast is not available, you’ll still get that network’s prime-time on-demand programming the day after it airs, but you won’t be able to watch local news, sports, or other live events.

Hulu Hulu has a live TV guide, but it only shows the next available program for now.

The $45-per-month plan includes 40 hours of DVR storage, saved indefinitely, but with one major limitation: You’re not allowed to skip through ads on recorded programming. If you want Hulu’s cloud DVR to act like a real DVR, you’ll need to pay $15 extra for full ad skipping and 200 hours of storage.

The base plan allows for two streams at a time, but you can pay another $15 per month to watch on unlimited devices at home and three streams on the road. (This add-on can be bundled with the expanded DVR for $20 per month total.) In any case, Hulu does not allow you to stream on TV devices such as Fire TV Sticks or Roku players from outside the house. As a workaround, your Hulu account can log into 35 TV network apps, but not all of them offer live feeds, and some have unskippable ads during on-demand video.

But wait, there’s more. Hulu’s live TV service also includes all of Hulu’s on-demand programming, including back-catalog shows from the major networks and several cable channels, every episode of Seinfeld, and original series such as The Handmaid’s Tale. That’s a valuable perk, but if you want to skip the ads on these shows, you must upgrade to the no-commercials version of Hulu for another $4 per month.

Clearly, the cost of Hulu’s live TV service can add up, in some cases for the same offerings that other bundles offer gratis. PlayStation Vue and YouTube TV, for instance, place no limits on DVR storage (though they have time limits of 28 days and nine months respectively, while Hulu stores recordings indefinitely), and the former does not restrict ad skipping on most channels. Those bundles also offer three simultaneous streams compared to Hulu’s default two, as does Sling TV with its Blue package.

Still, Hulu edges out YouTube TV as the cheapest streaming bundle that covers major networks, news channels, local sports, regional sports, and DVR at no extra cost. Throw in Hulu’s on-demand service, which continues to grow as Hulu snatches up the rights to more network shows, and you’re getting a lot of TV for the money.

Jared Newman / TechHIve Hulu’s gotten better at labeling your options while navigating.

An overflowing interface

Hulu’s live TV service is available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360, Xbox One, select LG and Samsung smart TVs, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, Fire tablets, and the web. You can still access the on-demand service on other devices that Hulu supports (such as Android TV, PlayStation consoles, and TiVo DVRs), but you won’t be able to watch live channels.

Hulu’s app has always been a bit overwhelming. Beyond the home screen, which provides quick access to recent programs, favorite channels, and recommendations, there are separate menus for live TV, DVR and saved programs, general browsing, and search—many of which overlap with one another in various ways. There’s arguably a method to the madness—click around enough, and you’ll find something interesting to watch—but getting comfortable with the app can take time. (That might explain why the design, which also applies to the on-demand version of Hulu, has been so polarizing.)

Still, Hulu has made some improvements since it first launched, the most notable of which is a proper grid-based guide for live TV It’s not exactly a full grid—you can only see what’s upcoming on the currently-selected channel, and you can only see past the next program on iOS and the web—but it makes browsing through channels a little easier.

Hulu’s been adding more options for its cloud DVR as well. You can now add a show to your favorites without recording it, choose to record only new episodes, or record individual episodes. Because Hulu’s DVR has a 40-hour storage limit (or 200 hours with the $15-per-month expanded DVR add-on), these can help maximize your recording space.

A bigger interface overhaul is coming soon, adding a 14-day grid guide, a denser tile view for shows you’re currently watching, and clearer navigation options throughout the interface. We’ll update this review once those improvements launch.

In the meantime, one nitpick remains: While Hulu offers a “Kids Mode” profile that screens out inappropriate content, there’s no way to customize it based on age. That means it’ll still surface shows for tweens even if your kid is still in preschool.

Quality and reliability

In the past, I’ve seen and read several complaints about about the reliability of Hulu’s service, including problems with buffering and an ill-timed glitch during the Super Bowl.

I’ve yet to experience any of this myself. While reviewing Hulu’s live TV service, channels loaded quickly, buffering problems never occurred, and video quality was comparable to other TV bundles. (The service streams at 720p for live channels and some on-demand network content, with 1080p and 4K available with some on-demand shows and movies.) Without industry-standard ways to measure reliability, it’s hard to say whether Hulu’s service is markedly worse than others.

Jared Newman / TechHIve Hulu's DVR storage space is limited, but there are more ways to manage it now.

Sticklers for smooth streaming in sports, news, and reality shows should note that Hulu now supports 60-frames-per-second video on many channels, but only on certain devices. The higher frame rate currently works on iOS, Apple TV, Xbox One, Samsung smart TVs, and the Nintendo Switch.

Like most other streaming bundles that have arrived over the past few years, Hulu with Live TV has gotten a lot better since launch. While the interface is polarizing, and the out-of-home TV streaming restrictions and limits on ad-skipping will make it a non-starter for some cord-cutters, the lineup and on-demand library make for an effective combo. Maybe it’s time to remove that beta tag for good.

Hulu with Live TV channel list:

A&E

ABC

Animal Planet

Big Ten Network

Boomerang

Bravo

Cartoon Network / Adult Swim

CBS

CBS Sports Network

Cheddar

CNBC

CNN

CNN International

CW

Discovery

Disney Channel

Disney Junior

Disney XD

E!

ESPN

ESPN College Extra

ESPN-SEC Network

ESPN2

ESPNEWS

ESPNU

Food Network

Fox

Fox Business

Fox News

Fox Sports regionals

Freeform

FS1

FS2

FX

FXM

FXX

Golf Channel

HGTV

History

HLN

Investigation Discovery

Lifetime

MotorTrend

MSNBC

Nat Geo Wild

National Geographic

NBC

NBC Sports Regionals

NBCSN

NECN

Olympic Channel

Oxygen Network

POP

Smithsonian Channel

SNY

Syfy

TBS

Telemundo

TLC

TNT

Travel Channel

TruTV

Turner Classic Movies

Universal Kids

USA Network

Viceland

Entertainment channels add-on ($8 per month):

CNBC World

Cooking Channel

DIY Network

FYI

Lifetime Movie Network

Premium channels: