Get $15 off this Alexa- and Google Assistant-powered Wemo light switch today

A smart light switch adds control to one of the connected home’s most basic functions, and today, you can add one of your own for cheap—the WeMo light switch is on sale for $35 on Amazon, down from a list price of $50.

This light switch is designed to add convenience and control to your home lighting. You’ll be able to make adjustments and commands from your phone via the WeMo app, but you can also connect it to your other smart devices to add voice control with Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant. If you know when you’ll be around, you can schedule when your lights will come off and on, or randomize when you’re away to deter potential intruders. You can even sync up your lights with sunrise and sunset. And it doesn’t have to be lights—connect this switch to a ceiling fan or anything else controlled by a one-way connection light switch and you’ll be able to control that as well.

While we haven’t tried this exact WeMo model, we really liked the dimmer version. We gave it four stars out of five for its slick, convenient app, simple installation, and flexibility to integrate with other smart home devices, and we expect the same from the standard model light switch as well. It also has 3.9 stars out of 5 with more than 10,500 user reviews on Amazon.

[Today's deal: WeMo Light Switch with Alexa and Google Assistant support for $35 on Amazon]