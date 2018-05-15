How-To

How to change the Google Assistant voice

Don't stick with the default. Mix it up a bit to make Google Assistant your own.

Senior Correspondent, TechHive |

Smart Home
How to change Google Assistant's voice
More for you to like:
tre18 012 googleassistantsmarter
New voices, intelligence coming to Google Assistant New voices, intelligence coming to...
tht18 003 googleassistanthistory
How to see and hear your Google Assistant history How to see and hear your Google...
tht18 002 nestgoogleassistant
How to link Nest Secure to Google Assistant How to link Nest Secure to Google...
tht18 001 googlehometobluetooth
How to link Google Home to a Bluetooth speaker How to link Google Home to a...
tho18 006 googleassistantroutines
Testing Google's new Assistant Routines Testing Google's new Assistant...
tre18 007 nestnews2
Nest Aware price cut, new features & Google Assistant Nest Aware price cut, new features... (3:19)
Google now gives you 8 different voices for Assistant, so mix it up a bit!
How to change Google Assistant's voice
More like this

Google Assistant is finding her (or his) voice. At Google's developer conference this year the company introduced six new voices and they're now available.

The new voices, three female and three male, are said to be more realistic because they include pauses and intonation, and they better approximate the way real people speak. To be sure, they still don't sound totally realistic but they do remove a bit of the monotone from the basic Assistant voice.

Switching between them is simple and should only take a few seconds.

First, find Google Home and open it.

180509 google 1 Martyn Williams/IDG

Selecting a voice for Assistant lies under More Settings.

Next, click on the hamburger icon (the three horizontal lines) in the top left corner to reveal the menu. In that menu, click on "more settings."

Now click on "preferences," and in the next screen you'll see a choice for "Assistant voice."

Eight are available: the original two and six new ones. You can preview each voice by clicking on the little speaker icon on the right hand side. Once you've found your favorite, close the app.

The setting won't just change the way your phone speaks to you. It also carries through to any other Google Assistant devices on your account, such as Google Home speakers.

180509 google 2 Martyn Williams/IDG

Selection of voices for Google Assistant.

To comment on this article and other TechHive content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:

Martyn Williams covers technology news for IDG and is based in San Francisco. He was previously based in Tokyo.

You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon