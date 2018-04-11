40-inch smart TV with built-in Roku costs just $230 on Amazon now

Whether you’re a cord cutter, a cord shaver, or even a cable subscriber, a smart TV can elevate your viewing experience. And if you use cord-cutting services like Hulu and HBO Now, Roku’s lineup of video streamers are among the best on the market. But you don’t have to buy these two things separately. In fact, you can get a 40-inch TCL smart TV with built-in Roku for $229.99 right now, which is about 10 percent off its average price on Amazon.

There are a lot of things to like about this TV. It supports many streaming services, from Netflix to Sling TV, and all those streaming apps can be accessed right from the main menu. That main menu, by the way, is simple to navigate and sleek in design—even TV novices can simply find what they want to watch.

Some streaming devices struggle with overcomplicated or underfeatured remotes, but the one included with this smart TV is easy-to-use and intuitive. And if you don’t like it, you can connect your phone and use it to get around instead (a feature that also makes it easy to search for apps and titles). In general, this TCL smart TV allows you to simply connect to the Internet and find all the content you love, while also being able to access over-the-air channels and loop in with your cable subscription.

I personally have this TV, and as a cord cutter myself, I absolutely love it. I find the Roku user interface to be among the best on the market, and the convenience of having it built in to the TV itself makes it that much better. But you don’t have to take my word for it: This TV has 4.2 stars out of 5 over nearly 3,000 reviews on Amazon. Sure, it's 1080p and not 4K. Nor does it support HDR. But c’mon. Look at the price.

One final word on Roku: Its standalone streaming boxes are among our highest rated. Check out our guide on best media streamers, where we name the Roku Streaming Stick (2017) the best budget streamer, and the Roku Streaming Stick+ the best 4K HDR streamer.

[ Today’s deal: 40-inch TCL smart TV with built-in Roku for $229.99 ]