This Philips Hue Smart Bulb kit is $20 Off

Smart bulbs are great starting points when creating the connected home of your dreams. Because they connect to Wi-Fi, you can adjust them from an app, and control them via voice commands with your smart speakers. They also offer an awesome level of granular control, whether that means setting them on timers, or controlling their precise brightness levels and color profiles.

For the smart home-curious, Philips has put its entry-level smart bulb kit on sale. The Hue White A19 60W Equivalent Smart Bulb Starter Kit is $44.99 on Amazon now—a significant price drop from its average offering of around $65.

With a 4.5 out of 5 star rating over nearly 2,500 reviews, these dimmable bulbs are a hit on Amazon. The kit comes with two LED smart bulbs and a Philips Hue Bridge, which can serve as a hub to control the discounted bulbs, as well as other Hue bulbs as you expand your lighting system. The kit is compatible with multiple smart assistant platforms, such as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple Homekit.

We’ve reviewed the similar Philips Hue Ambiance kit, and that’s our number one pick for Best White LED Smart Bulb. Unlike the Ambiance, the color temperature of the on-sale kit can’t be adjusted. Nonetheless, this Hue White starter kit still gives you a lot of the control features we love in the Ambiance. You can set dim levels, timers and light schedules, and control the Hue Bridge with voice commands from your Amazon Echo or Google Home.

[Today’s deal: The Hue White A19 60W Equivalent Smart Bulb Starter Kit is $44.99 on Amazon]