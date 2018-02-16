Amazon has dropped $50 off the Ring Video Doorbell Pro

If you don't like getting up to answer the door, you're in luck. Today Amazon's dropped the price of the Ring Video Doorbell Pro to $199. That's $50 off the typical sticker price of $249.

This smart doorbell comes with four interchangeable face plates and features a 1080p wide-angle camera with infrared night vision. (Read our review here.) As you'd expect with a smart device, it has an accessible live view, and you can archive video for later viewing if you opt for the cloud video-recording subscription plan.

The Doorbell Pro has a two-way talk feature that allows you to interrogate the visitors at your door, and also has motion-detection and customizable alert zones so that you're not constantly getting false alerts that someone's approaching your door.

The key difference between the original Ring Video Doorbell—and Doorbell 2—is that the Pro version requires an existing hardwired doorbell. It uses this for electricity instead of relying on battery power like the other models do.

Ring

[ Today's deal: Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $199 at Amazon. ]