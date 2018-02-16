News

Amazon has dropped $50 off the Ring Video Doorbell Pro

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro is $199 today on Amazon.

Contributor, TechHive

ringvideodoorbell
Ring
If you don't like getting up to answer the door, you're in luck. Today Amazon's dropped the price of the Ring Video Doorbell Pro to $199. That's $50 off the typical sticker price of $249.

This smart doorbell comes with four interchangeable face plates and features a 1080p wide-angle camera with infrared night vision. (Read our review here.) As you'd expect with a smart device, it has an accessible live view, and you can archive video for later viewing if you opt for the cloud video-recording subscription plan.

The Doorbell Pro has a two-way talk feature that allows you to interrogate the visitors at your door, and also has motion-detection and customizable alert zones so that you're not constantly getting false alerts that someone's approaching your door.

The key difference between the original Ring Video Doorbell—and Doorbell 2—is that the Pro version requires an existing hardwired doorbell. It uses this for electricity instead of relying on battery power like the other models do.

ringvideodoorbell Ring

[ Today's deal: Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $199 at Amazon. ]

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

