Fubo TV now lets you add a third simultaneous stream

Fubo TV has added the option for subscribers to access up to three simultaneous livestreams of TV channels in its sports-centric service.

At present, Fubo restricts subscribers to two streams, but now a third can be added with the company’s new “family share” option for $5.99 per month. Fubo doesn’t issue new accounts for additional family members—everyone accesses under the same account.

Basic Fubo TV service costs $44.99 per month so the family share would raise the total monthly bill to $50.98. There are no additional fees for local or regional sports channels.

The new feature could be a welcome addition for families or friends who share a Fubo subscription. Fubo’s service is one of several competing streaming platforms aiming to replace conventional cable television.

Its bundle is heavy on sports channels but it also includes some general entertainment, news, and music channels. Additional sports networks and movie channels are available as add-on packages. (Read our review of Fubo TV for more information.)