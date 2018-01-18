Puls begins offering same-day TV antenna installation

Cutting the cable subscription and switching to a TV antenna is a great way to save money month after month, but the first step of installing an antenna, especially outdoors, can be a hurdle for some.

Now Puls, a company that offers same-day iPhone repair, TV mounting and smart home installation, is expanding its service to TV antennas.

It launches today in Houston and will expand to other markets where Puls operates. Upon receipt of a call, the company aims to be at your house within an hour to install an antenna.

Puls is working with TV-antenna manufacturer Antop to install either indoor or outdoor antennas depending on reception requirements and prices start at $99 for an indoor antenna and $159 for a roof-mounted antenna. That price includes connection to one television. Subsequent TVs cost $40 each. There will also be an extra charge if the roof is higher that two stories.

The new service promises to take a lot of the hassle out of selecting the right TV antenna for your property.

Puls is starting in Houston, which is a relatively flat area without major reception difficulties. Finding decent reception in some areas, like the hilly San Francisco Bay Area, might be more of a challenge but hopefully the training and experience gained from installations will make the job a quick and easy one.

For consumers who've been meaning to cut the cord for months but haven't gotten around to it, the service could also be just the answer.

And even if you haven't cut the cord, there are good reasons to have a TV antenna. Over the air signals often deliver a better picture than cable or streaming feeds and are a great back-up for if the cable service goes out.