Best soundbars

Technology has enabled TVs to become ever flatter, thinner, and lighter, but it can’t overcome the laws of physics when it comes to audio. Filling a room with sound requires substantial speakers that can move a lot of air, and those types of speakers just won’t fit inside a thin TV chassis. That’s where soundbars come in.

We’ll explain all the latest soundbar technology, show you the most important features you should look for, and name our top picks in budget, mid-range, and high-end categories. We’ll also provide links to all our reviews of soundbars currently on the market, so you can find exactly the right one for your needs.

Here are our current top picks, with brief summaries explaining our reasoning. These will change over time as new models come in for evaluation. Our soundbar reviews will go into some depth, so we encourage you to follow the links to read them in their entirety. Beneath our top picks you’ll find some general guidance about soundbars, followed by explanations of the features you should consider when choosing one. Links at the bottom of the page will take you the rest of our soundbar reviews.

Best budget soundbar: Yamaha YAS-106

The feature list for the Yamaha YAS-106 is shorter than many, and you won’t find a subwoofer in the box, but you won’t be disappointed with this soundbar’s performance. If you’re looking for a significant upgrade over your TVs current audio that won’t break the bank then Yamaha’s YAS-106 is an easy choice. Yamaha recently discontinued this model, replacing it with the YAS-107. We’ll have a review of that model soon, but many retailers still have YAS-106 in their inventories. This could be a good time to find a great bargain.

Budget-priced runner-up: Samsung HW-M450

This slim-profile soundbar and wireless subwoofer combo’s all-around performance caught our attention, but it’s unusually rich feature set made this our easy choice for runner-up. The HW-M450 supports additional wireless speakers for a full wireless 5.1-channel surround sound, and you can connect the soundbar to compatible TVs via Bluetooth for an entirely wireless setup. It’s hard to believe you get all this at an entry-level price point.

Best mid-range soundbar: JBL SB 450

Our top pick for best mid-priced soundbar is JBL’s SB 450. This soundbar and wireless subwoofer tandem packs a one-two sonic wallop. It also features some enhanced Bluetooth streaming options with certain model JBL Bluetooth speakers that differentiate it from the pack. If creating a theater experience at home is your primary goal, then you’ll be incredibly satisfied with this package.

Mid-range runner-up: Zvox SB500

Zvox might not be a household name, but they do only one thing and they do it well: They build soundbars (okay, two things: They also build sound bases). The Zvox SB500 is perfect for consumers who crave superb sound, intelligible audio, and deep rich bass in an all-in-one package—even without a subwoofer. It’s also the perfect choice for consumers who want to add a sub to their setup. Unlike some other soundbars, the ZVox gives you the flexibility to add any subwoofer you like. The Zvox is also one of the few soundbars on the market to support near CD-quality streaming over Bluetooth with aptX support.

Best high-end soundbar: Yamaha YAS-706

Choosing the winner in this category was difficult. The Yamaha YAS-706 and the Denon Heos Home Cinema are both pretty great soundbars. In the end, it came down to which multi-room audio ecosystem we thought was superior, and on that score, Yamaha MusicCast system carried the day. The YAS-706 is simply an all-around top performer, delivering excellent sonics, rich features, strong streaming support, and forthcoming Amazon Alexa integration, so that you can control this soundbar with spoken commands. It’s the ideal soundbar for the smart home.

High-end runner up: Denon Heos HomeCinema

Denon’s Heos HomeCinema soundbar placed a very strong second in this contest. This soundbar’s audio presentation is lively and engaging and you’ll find its dynamic range addicting. It’s a perfect choice for those who want the best sound and streaming options and don’t mind relying solely on the Denon Heos mobile app for as a remote control.

What exactly is a soundbar?

A soundbar is typically a one- or two-piece speaker system whose primary purpose is to bring quality sound back to modern TVs (two-piece systems include a subwoofer). They’re designed to appeal to people who can’t (because of the wiring requirements and/or expense associated with traditional home theater audio) or won’t (because they object to the visual intrusion an A/V receiver and six or more loudspeaker cabinets presents) install freestanding speakers.

The audio performance of nearly any soundbar will surpass the quality of just about any modern TV while consuming minimal space and requiring little more than a power cord and one or two cables. Soundbars are designed to fit in front of your TV if your TV is resting on a piece of furniture, or beneath your TV if it’s hanging on the wall. There’s also a subcategory—the sound base—that can support the weight of your TV. You can even find soundbars from TV manufacturers that are designed to match the aesthetic of the TV it’s paired with.

Zvox Zvox SB500 soundbar

Nearly all modern TV and movie soundtracks are recorded in surround sound, so most soundbars are equipped to decode at least Dolby Digital and play back discrete left, right, and center channels, plus low-frequency effects (LFE). A great many models include a separate self-amplified subwoofer to handle LFE, which establishes a wireless connection with the soundbar. Purchasing a soundbar doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll miss out on a full home-theater experience; in fact, some models offer optional surround speakers and others can even support object-oriented codecs, such as Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, that deliver a sensation of height.

Samsung Samsung’s SWA-8500S wireless speaker kit to its HW-M450 soundbar adds left and right surround speakers without the need to run cables to the back of your room.

How does a sound base differ from a soundbar?

Search for soundbars and you’ll see some models described as a “sound base.” The two are similar—and they might even share identical technological feature sets—but they’re not the same thing. Unlike a soundbar, a sound base is specifically designed to sit on a cabinet and support the weight of a television. Their form factor means they can’t be mounted to the wall.

What size soundbar should I buy?

Most people buy a soundbar that is either the same width or narrower than their TV, but that really has more to do with aesthetics than audio performance. If your TV is on a piece of furniture, and you’re buying a soundbar that will sit in front of it, you need to take the speaker’s height into consideration, so that it doesn’t encroach on the screen or block the TV’s infrared receiver. Sound soundbars include an IR repeater for this reason. If you’re shopping for a sound base, you need to make sure that the speaker will fit in the space you have for it, and that it can bear the weight of your TV.

Everything else being equal, the smaller the sound soundbar or sound base, the less room it has for larger speakers and features (codec support, wireless connectivity, multiple inputs and outputs, and so on). That’s not to say that a bigger speaker will always sound better than a larger one, of course.

Yamaha The Yamaha YAS-106 can be wall-mounted with a thin profile to match modern TVs.

Do soundbars support Dolby Atmos and DTS:X?

Buying a soundbar doesn’t mean you need to give up an immersive home theater experience, but be prepared to pay for that feature. Most soundbars are two-channel stereo or left-, center-, and right-channel speakers. Many of these soundbars claim to deliver a true surround-sound experience.

For soundbars to achieve the magic of surround sound, they must rely on the shape of your room, sophisticated digital signal processing, and psychoacoustics. Consequently, your mileage may vary. Some rooms will be more conducive to a good surround-sound experience than others. Some soundbars eschew this artificial processing and offer you the option of adding surround speakers, often wireless ones, to deliver a true 5.1-surround sound.

A few very expensive soundbars (typically starting at more than $1,000) support Dolby Atmos and/or DTS:X immersive audio. These soundbars have multiple speakers in the soundbar, some dedicated to left, center, and right channel duty while others handle the surround and height cues. Most soundbars support 5.1.2- or 7.1.2-channel setups, rendering only the front height channels. Once again, you’ll need the right kind of room—with the right kind ceiling—to take advantage of an immersive-audio soundbar.

Do I need an A/V Receiver?

There are two types of soundbars: active and passive. An active soundbar is more or less self contained. It has its own amplifier, digital signal processing, and volume control, all in the same cabinet as the speakers. Some active soundbars can even accommodate multiple HDMI sources. If you choose a model with HDMI support, make sure it also supports the audio return channel (ARC), to reduce the number of cables you’ll need between the soundbar and your TV.

A passive soundbar relies on the amplifier in an A/V receiver, just like a traditional loudspeaker. You connect the audio output from your TV (along with your Blu-ray player, media-streamer, and other components) to the A/V receiver’s inputs and the passive soundbar to the A/V receiver’s loudspeaker connections. The A/V receiver amplifies the signal and sends it to the speaker. Onkyo

The Onkyo STB-A500 soundbar includes an AV receiver as part of the package.

Soundbar features you should look for

Sorting through different soundbars can be a dizzying experience. Here’s an alphabetized list of some of the most important features you’ll encounter

App control: If you want to control everything from your smartphone or tablet, you’ll want to know if the manufacturer offers an app for your mobile operating system of choice.

ARC: The acronym stands for Audio Return Channel. First introduced with HDMI 1.4, ARC enables your TV to send its audio output back through the HDMI cable to your soundbar or A/V receiver. This is especially important if you’re using your smart-TV’s onboard tuner or any of its media-streaming apps (Netflix, YouTube, Vudu, etc.).

Dialog enhancement: If you find yourself turning on closed captions because you can’t make out what people on your TV are saying, you might want to invest in a soundbar that offers dialog enhancement. This feature uses an algorithm that identifies frequencies commonly associated with speech and runs them through a digital signal processor to make them easier to distinguish from sound effects, music, and other background audio.

Yamaha The Yamaha YSP-5600 is a 7.1.2 soundbar capable of supporting Dolby Atmos and DTS:X immersive audio formats. There are 44 beam drivers and two woofers in the sound bar that produce the surround and height effects.

Dolby Atmos and DTS:X: Some of today’s top-of-the-line soundbars will let you take advantage of the latest immersive audio technologies, such as Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. Soundbars that feature immersive audio, are typically limited to 5.1.2 or 7.1.2 configuration, where they only reproduce the front two height effects channels. (A 5.1.2-channel system has front left, center, front right, left surround, right surround, subwoofer, left height, and right height. A 7.1.2-channel is the same configuration plus left rear surround and right rear surround.)