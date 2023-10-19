Every regional sports streaming option in one place

Watching your local baseball, basketball, or hockey team without cable is both easier and more complicated than it used to be.
In many markets, regional sports networks such as Bally Sports and YES Network have launched their own a la carte streaming services, so you can watch in-market games without an expensive bundle of pay TV channels. Still, every market is different, and figuring out what’s available in your area can be a hassle.
With the NHL season underway and the NBA regular season starting soon, here’s a complete guide to all your regional sports streaming options, from the most expensive pay TV packages down to standalone streaming options.
Which live TV streaming services have regional sports?
With live TV streaming services, you get a big package of traditional TV channels, along with cable-like features such as DVR and a grid guide, but not all of them offer regional sports in every market.
Here’s a list of each service with regional sports options, along with the specific networks they carry:
YouTube TV:
- $73 per month
- Carries Monumental Sports Network, NBC Sports RSNs, and SNY
- Check YouTube TV’s website for channels in your area
Hulu + Live TV:
- $77 per month
- Carries Monumental Sports Network, NBC Sports RSNs, and SNY
- Check Hulu’s website for channels in your area
Fubo:
- $75 per month base price, plus regional sports fees starting at $11 per month
- Carries Altitude, Bally Sports, Marquee, Monumental Sports Network, MSG, NBC Sports RSNs, NESN, Root Sports NW, and SNY
- Check Fubo’s website for channels in your area
DirecTV Stream:
- Starts at $100 per month ($109 per month after November 5) for packages with RSNS
- Carries Altitude Bally Sports, Marquee, MASN, Monumental Sports Network, MSG, NBC Sports RSNs, NESN, Root Sports NW, SNY, Spectrum Sportsnet, and YES Network
- Check DirecTV’s website for channels in your area
Regional sports streaming services
As pay TV subscriptions decline, some regional sports networks have launched their own standalone streaming services as way of winning back cord-cutters. These are worth considering if you’ve given up pay TV bundles, but still want to watch your local team.
Keep in mind that these options will only carry games that normally air on local television. It will not cover games that are airing exclusively on national channels or streaming services, nor will it provide playoff coverage.
Here are your options:
Bally Sports+
- Cost: $20 per month or $190 per year
- Coverage: Local NHL and NBA games in markets served by Bally Sports RSNs. MLB coverage has only been available for the Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals, Miami Marlins, Milwaukee Brewers, and Tampa Bay Rays.
- Check the Bally Sports Plus website for local coverage details
- Note: Bally Sports’ coverage plans are in flux as owner Diamond Sports Group goes through bankruptcy, and the service is at risk of losing more sports rights over time.
Arizona Coyotes
- Watch local games free over-the-air on ABC15 Arizona
Las Vegas Golden Knights
- Watch local games free over-the-air on Vegas 34
- Streaming options “coming soon“
MSG+
- Cost: $30 per month, $310 per year, or $10 per game
- Coverage: Local New York Knicks, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils, and Buffalo Sabres games, depending on market
- Check the MSG+ zipcode lookup or FAQ for local coverage details
NESN 360
- Cost: $30 per month or $330 per year
- Coverage: Local Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins games
- Check the NESN 360 website for more details
Phoenix Suns and Mercury
- Watch local games free over-the-air on Arizona’s Family Sports Network (KPHE)
- Stream local Suns games for $15 per month or $110 per year
Utah Jazz
- Watch local games free over-the-air on KJZZ 14
- Stream local games for $15.50 per month or $125.50 per year
YES Network
- Cost: $20 per month or $200 per year
- Coverage: Local New York Yankees and Brooklyn Nets games
- Sign up on the Watch YES Network website
More to come
The regional sports streaming situation is changing rapidly. I’ll do my best to keep this article up to date, but feel free to suggest changes via email, and check out my Cord Cutter Weekly newsletter to keep up with the latest streaming TV developments.