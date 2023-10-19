Every regional sports streaming option in one place

Watching your local baseball, basketball, or hockey team without cable is both easier and more complicated than it used to be.

In many markets, regional sports networks such as Bally Sports and YES Network have launched their own a la carte streaming services, so you can watch in-market games without an expensive bundle of pay TV channels. Still, every market is different, and figuring out what’s available in your area can be a hassle.

With the NHL season underway and the NBA regular season starting soon, here’s a complete guide to all your regional sports streaming options, from the most expensive pay TV packages down to standalone streaming options.

Which live TV streaming services have regional sports?

With live TV streaming services, you get a big package of traditional TV channels, along with cable-like features such as DVR and a grid guide, but not all of them offer regional sports in every market.

Here’s a list of each service with regional sports options, along with the specific networks they carry:

YouTube TV:

$73 per month

Carries Monumental Sports Network, NBC Sports RSNs, and SNY

Check YouTube TV’s website for channels in your area

Hulu + Live TV:

$77 per month

Carries Monumental Sports Network, NBC Sports RSNs, and SNY

Check Hulu’s website for channels in your area

Fubo:

$75 per month base price, plus regional sports fees starting at $11 per month

Carries Altitude, Bally Sports, Marquee, Monumental Sports Network, MSG, NBC Sports RSNs, NESN, Root Sports NW, and SNY

Check Fubo’s website for channels in your area

DirecTV Stream:

Starts at $100 per month ($109 per month after November 5) for packages with RSNS

Carries Altitude Bally Sports, Marquee, MASN, Monumental Sports Network, MSG, NBC Sports RSNs, NESN, Root Sports NW, SNY, Spectrum Sportsnet, and YES Network

Check DirecTV’s website for channels in your area

Regional sports streaming services

As pay TV subscriptions decline, some regional sports networks have launched their own standalone streaming services as way of winning back cord-cutters. These are worth considering if you’ve given up pay TV bundles, but still want to watch your local team.

Keep in mind that these options will only carry games that normally air on local television. It will not cover games that are airing exclusively on national channels or streaming services, nor will it provide playoff coverage.

Here are your options:

Bally Sports+

Cost: $20 per month or $190 per year

$20 per month or $190 per year Coverage: Local NHL and NBA games in markets served by Bally Sports RSNs. MLB coverage has only been available for the Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals, Miami Marlins, Milwaukee Brewers, and Tampa Bay Rays.

Local NHL and NBA games in markets served by Bally Sports RSNs. MLB coverage has only been available for the Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals, Miami Marlins, Milwaukee Brewers, and Tampa Bay Rays. Check the Bally Sports Plus website for local coverage details

Note: Bally Sports’ coverage plans are in flux as owner Diamond Sports Group goes through bankruptcy, and the service is at risk of losing more sports rights over time.

Arizona Coyotes

Watch local games free over-the-air on ABC15 Arizona

Las Vegas Golden Knights

Watch local games free over-the-air on Vegas 34

Streaming options “coming soon“

MSG+

Cost: $30 per month, $310 per year, or $10 per game

$30 per month, $310 per year, or $10 per game Coverage: Local New York Knicks, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils, and Buffalo Sabres games, depending on market

Local New York Knicks, New York Rangers, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils, and Buffalo Sabres games, depending on market Check the MSG+ zipcode lookup or FAQ for local coverage details

NESN 360

Cost: $30 per month or $330 per year

$30 per month or $330 per year Coverage: Local Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins games

Local Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins games Check the NESN 360 website for more details

Phoenix Suns and Mercury

Watch local games free over-the-air on Arizona’s Family Sports Network (KPHE)

Stream local Suns games for $15 per month or $110 per year

Utah Jazz

Watch local games free over-the-air on KJZZ 14

Stream local games for $15.50 per month or $125.50 per year

YES Network

Cost: $20 per month or $200 per year

$20 per month or $200 per year Coverage: Local New York Yankees and Brooklyn Nets games

Local New York Yankees and Brooklyn Nets games Sign up on the Watch YES Network website

More to come

The regional sports streaming situation is changing rapidly. I’ll do my best to keep this article up to date, but feel free to suggest changes via email, and check out my Cord Cutter Weekly newsletter to keep up with the latest streaming TV developments.