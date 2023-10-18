Netflix to reward binging ‘with ads’ viewers with ad-free episodes

Just gobbled up a few episodes of Suits and teeing up the next one? If you’re subscribed to Netflix’s ad-supported plan, that next serving of Harvey and Mike could come ad-free, although there’s a string attached.

During an advertising conference in New York on Tuesday, a Netflix ad exec floated an idea: a “binge” ad unit for the streamer’s “with ads” tier that would allow advertisers to sponsor an ad-free episode for viewers who just binge-watched a “few episodes in a row,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

So, what’s the catch? Before watching that ad-free episode, you’d have to watch a 30- to 60-second “cinematic” advertisement from the sponsor.

For advertisers, it would mean a chance for their “brands to stand out” while allowing the sponsor to “reward viewers,” Netflix ad sales exec Peter Naylor said at the conference, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Netflix is still “creating” the new “binge” ad format, according to the story.

The new Netflix “binge” ad unit marks yet another effort to attract more subscribers to ad-supported streaming tiers.

Netflix launched its “Basic with Ads” tier (recently rebranded as “Standard with Ads” following the elimination of the ad-free “Basic” plan) last fall, and by all accounts it’s been a success, scooping up 5 million subscribers as of May 2023.

Indeed, “with ads” tiers are the new hotness when it comes to the big streamers. AMC+ was the latest to join the ad-supported party, launching its with-ads tier last month.

Max and Disney+ have their own ad-supported tiers already, while Amazon will begin injecting ads into Prime Video streams next year while charging an additional $2.99 a month for an ad-free version.

Apple TV+ has yet to roll out an ad-supported tier, but it’s likely only a matter of time until it does.

With all the big streamers offering “with ads” tiers, the next logical step is for them to compete over who has the best ad-supported experience.

With its upcoming “binge” ads (just a working title, The Hollywood Reporter says), Netflix is hoping we’ll be swayed by an ad-free sponsorship wrapper following a streaming-episode spree. Will it work? We’ll find out soon.