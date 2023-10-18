Sonos chops $100 off the price of its first-gen Move speaker

The just-released Sonos Move 2 offers a bevy of improvements compared to its predecessor, including stereo sound, seamless Bluetooth-to-Wi-Fi playback, and all-day battery life. But the original Move is still a heck of a portable speaker, and it just got a steep price cut.

You can snap up the first-gen Sonos Move on Sonos.com for $299, which is 25 percent off the usual $399 price tag. So far, we’re not seeing the Move 1’s discounted price on third-party retailers, which are still listing it for the normal list price (Amazon is a tad cheaper at $378).

Sonos rarely offers discounts on fresh-out-of-the-box speakers (you can find more frequent deals on refurbished models), but in this case, it seems clear that Sonos is looking to unload its older Move speakers to make way for the new model.

We called the original Move a “fantastic” portable speaker in our 2019 Sonos Move review, praising its “glorious” sound, Auto Trueplay functionality (which automatically adjusts the speaker’s sound depending on its surroundings), and IP56 weatherization (meaning it offers protection from both dust as well as powerful jets of water).

What are you giving up by purchasing the first-gen Move rather than its successor? For one thing, the new Move delivers stereo rather than mono sound (although you can use two of the older Moves as a stereo pair). In our Sonos Move 2 review), we described how you can also seamlessly hand off tunes to your Wi-Fi Sonos speakers when it’s in Bluetooth mode. Finally, the second-gen move offers a whopping 24 hours of battery life, versus “just” 11 hours for the first-gen Move.

Still, $299 for the original Move is quite the bargain compared to the $449 price tag of the Move 2—and no, we’re not expecting to see discounts on the Move 2 anytime soon.

