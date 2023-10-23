Best smart home products for apartment dwellers & other renters

Renting an apartment or house doesn’t mean you must forgo the convenience of a smart home; in fact, you might be surprised by the possibilities for making your home life easier, all of which can be achieved without drilling or making any lease-breaking modifications to your dwelling.

We’ll be ticking off types of smart devices that are decidedly apartment-friendly, from smart bulbs that you can screw into existing sockets to stick-up video doorbells that don’t require wired power. These smart gadgets are easy to install, and once your lease is up, you can take them all with you, without leaving any damage behind.

Smart lights

Smart bulbs rank as among the easiest way for renters to begin their smart home journeys. An Edison-style smart bulb can be screwed into a standard light socket, and you can reduce your initial outlay by choosing a bulb that’s controllable via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth.

Once you’re ready to expand, you can add a smart hub for even greater control (such as a Philips Hue Bridge), while light strips and smart light panels can add atmosphere with simple stick-up installation.

Renter's pick: Philips Hue White Ambiance A19 (Bluetooth + Zigbee) Pros Having Bluetooth onboard eliminates the need for the $60 (MSRP) Philips Hue Bridge

Excellent quality of light and smooth-as-silk dimming

Supremely easy to install and later transfer to Philips Hue Bridge control when you’re ready Cons Without the Philips Hue Bridge, you can’t limit scenes to one or a few bulbs; changes affect all the Bluetooth bulbs you’ve installed

You can’t assign bulbs to rooms without the Bridge Price When Reviewed: $49.99 Best Prices Today: No one does smart lighting better than Signify’s Philips Hue, and adding Bluetooth while keeping Zigbee makes it cheaper and a whole lot easier to get started. Read our full Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 (Bluetooth + Zigbee) review

Smart plugs

Want to automate your fans or add smarts to a decorative standing lamp? A smart plug will do the trick.

Just plug a smart plug into an existing wall outlet, and you’ll be able to control any connected device using voice commands (assuming you have smart speakers, which we’re getting to in a moment), put it on a schedule, add it to a smart automation (such as powering on a lamp when you come home), or monitor its electricity usage.

Renter's pick: Leviton Decora Smart Wi-Fi Plug-in Switch (2nd Gen) (model D215P) Pros HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant support

Slim form factor

Simple, intuitive app Cons Some hiccups during initial HomeKit setup Best Prices Today: Leviton continues to make our favorite smart plug, and its second-generation device adds HomeKit compatibility to its repertoire. Read our full Leviton Decora Smart Wi-Fi Plug-in Switch (2nd Gen) (model D215P) review

Smart speakers

The heart of your smart home, a smart speaker can bring Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri into your apartment, allowing you to control your smart devices, play music, set timers and alarms, and more, all using voice commands.

Some smart speakers can even act as smart hubs, connecting your various smart gadgets (including those that work with Matter) together. Best of all, installation is a snap: just set your new smart speaker on a table, shelf, or other flat surface, and then plug it in.

Our current favorite smart speaker for most people is the Amazon Echo Dot with Clock, but whichever smart ecosystem you choose, we recommend sticking with it for all your other smart speakers–so if you start with Apple’s HomePod mini and you’re ready for more, get another Apple HomePod speaker, not one powered by Alexa or Google Assistant.

Renter's pick: Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) Pros Larger display conveys more information

Highly useful ambient temperature sensor

Accelerometer for gesture recognition

Can operate as a node on an Eero mesh Wi-Fi network Cons Audio performance still pales in comparison to a Sonos One

3.5mm analog audio output has been removed

Mesh node feature is useful only to those with Eero routers Price When Reviewed: $59.95 Best Prices Today: Amazon is the strongest player in the smart home market today, and the Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) is a key reason for that position. Read our full Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) review

Video doorbell

Just because you’re a renter doesn’t mean you can’t have a video doorbell. We’re seeing more and more smart doorbells that run on battery power and can be attached to your door with adhesive-backed mounting brackets, allowing you to remove them when you’re ready to move out. Even better, our current favorite video doorbell (below, and it’s the one I use) boasts motion and package detection, along with rechargeable batteries that will run for weeks at a time.

In case you’re wondering, video doorbells are (in most jurisdictions) perfectly legal for use in apartment buildings, given that there’s no expectation of privacy in a shared hallway. That said, you might want to give neighbors a heads-up before installing a video doorbell on your apartment door. If you’re renting a single-family home, duplex, or the like, take advantage of the doorbell’s privacy feature that let you mask your neighbor’s door, window, patio, or other areas where there is a reasonable expectation of privacy.

Renter's pick: Ring Battery Doorbell Plus Pros High-res video: 1,536×1,536 pixels

Package detection

1:1 aspect ratio shows visitors from head to toe

Operates on either battery or low-voltage power Cons 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connectivity only

Color pre-roll video is not supported

Ring Protect subscription required to unlock all features, including recording Price When Reviewed: $179.99 Best Prices Today: Ring made significant improvements to video resolution and aspect ratio and added package detection to maintain its position as the best video doorbell for most people, including renters. Read our full Ring Battery Doorbell Plus review

Smart dimmer switches

Nope, you don’t have to tinker with in-wall wiring to install a smart dimmer switch in your apartment. While most of our recommended smart switches do require replacing an existing wall switch (a task that takes from technical know-how, as well as potentially break the terms of your lease), there are stick-up smart switches that you can place—and remove—with ease.

Philips Hue, for starters, makes an excellent and handsome smart switch (below) with an adhesive backing, although it requires the Hue Bridge to work.

Renter's pick: Philips Hue Dimmer Switch (2021) Pros Improved wall plate now has mounting holes

New Hue button adds greater functionality

Can trigger different light scenes depending on the time of day

Fully configurable through HomeKit Cons “Power off” and dimmer buttons aren’t configurable via the Hue app Best Prices Today: Equipped with a new button, a much improved wall plate, and greater configurability, the new Hue Dimmer Switch is better in every way, and it’s the perfect choice for apartment dwellers who’d rather not deal with drills or in-wall wiring. Read our full Philips Hue Dimmer Switch (2021) review

Robot vacuums

Even a small apartment could do with a robot vacuum sweeping up dirt and debris every so often, especially if you have pets. There are plenty of affordable bump-and-run models available, but we’ve grown enamored with more advanced robovacs with room-mapping capabilities, AI object avoidance, and self-emptying bins. Robot vacuums with built-in mops have also gotten much better, with rotating mop heads that apply downward pressure to scrub away stains.

Renter's pick: Wyze Robot Vacuum Pros Includes laser mapping and room customization

Three suction levels

Advanced features at a budget price Cons Easily gets stuck under low-slung furniture

Can't be controlled with voice commands (Alexa or Hey Google)

No specialty cleaning modes Price When Reviewed: $249.99 when reviewed March, 2021. Price as of August 25, 2023: $293.99 (plus shipping) Best Prices Today: Equipped with a LiDAR sensor that allows it to create a map of your floor space, the Wyze Robot Vacuum delivers a raft of top-shelf features not typically available in budget robot vacuums. It’s a great pick for smaller apartment-sized spaces. Read our full Wyze Robot Vacuum review

Smart thermostats

Unlike most of the smart gadgets in this feature, smart thermostats require some knowledge of in-wall HVAC wiring, and they’re not much good unless your regular thermostat offers control of both heating and cooling. (Some buildings don’t allow their tenants any access to a thermostat, in which case you’re simply out of luck.) Still reading? If so, a smart thermostat isn’t that tough to install (your landlord may even help, or you could always summon a TaskRabbit worker), and it’s a terrific way to save on heating and cooling bills. You should probably get your landlord’s permission before you proceed with this change.

Renter's pick: Nest Thermostat Pros Attractive industrial design, available in four colors

Very easy to install, program, and use

Monitors your HVAC system for potential problems

Energy Star certified Cons No support for remote room sensors

Not suited to more complex HVAC systems

Backplate for covering holes from previous installations is a $15 option Best Prices Today: It’s hard to beat the Nest team when it comes to attractive industrial design, and the Nest Thermostat is an elegant device if you don’t need to support more sophisticated HVAC systems, which is likely the case for most apartments. Read our full Nest Thermostat review

Water leak sensors

Water leaks can be trouble even for renters—indeed, as a renter myself, I’ve had to deal with leaky kitchen and bathroom sinks, not to mention a basement that was susceptible to flooding during sudden downpours. To prevent your valuables from getting soaked, a smart water leak sensor makes for a wise investment.

Water leak sensors come in different forms; some are small wireless probes that connect to a hub, while others are plug-in models with lengthy, moisture-detecting sensors. Just leave the sensors under sinks, on basement floors, and other areas where water shouldn’t be, and you’ll get an alert if there’s a water problem.

Renter's pick: Phyn Smart Water Sensor Pros Sends an immediate warning when water contacts it

Industrial design prevents water ingress from the top of the device

Operates on two AA batteries Cons Can’t be integrated into a broader smart home ecosystem (including IFTTT)

Operates only on 2.4GHz networks Price When Reviewed: $39.99 Best Prices Today: Deploy Phyn Smart Water Sensors under your sinks, near your washing machine, next to your water heater, and other places where water might show up where it shouldn’t be, and you’ll get an immediate warning if it does. Read our full Phyn Smart Water Sensor review

