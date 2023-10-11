Amazon’s new Echo Show 5 is 56% off for October Prime Day

Amazon has a tradition of slashing prices on its smallest Echo Show display during its various Prime Day shopping events, and it appears this year’s October Prime Day is no different.

During Prime Big Deal Deals, aka October Prime Day 2023, you can snag the latest version of Amazon’s Echo Show 5 for just $39.99, a whopping 56% off its regular retail price.

Announced only a few months ago, the third-generation Echo Show 5 looks deceptively similar to its predecessors.

Inside its shell, however, sits an AZ2 Neural Edge chip that gives the new Echo Show 5 a 20-percent performance boost compared to the first- and second-gen versions—and that’s great news, given that the older Echo Show 5 displays have been feeling pretty poky lately.

Besides the new processor, the thrd-gen Echo Show 5 has an all-new speaker system designed to offer twice the bass and cleared sound, along with a redesigned microphone array.

As with the second-generation Echo Show 5, the third-gen model has a two-mexapixel camera for video calls (you can block the lens using a physical shutter), plus Matter support for taking control of Matter-enabled smart devices. Of course, there’s still Alexa, who will obediently obey your voice commands.

Overall, the latest Echo Show 5 packs in plenty of value for its discounted $39.99 price tag, but don’t wait too long—October Prime Day 2023 ends tonight at midnight Pacific time.

Buy the Echo Show 5 for $39.99 at Amazon