Is this handy Apple tvOS 17 feature about to get better?

Apple’s latest update for its Apple TV 4K streaming boxes arrived with a long-overdue feature: the ability to boost the sound of dialogue, a welcome addition for those struggling to hear the voices amid the music and explosions.

The problem with tvOS 17’s new Enhance Dialogue feature is that it only works with one type of speaker: the second-generation HomePod, a $299 smart speaker that only went on sale earlier this year.

That said, there are signs that the Enhance Dialogue functionality could soon land on more Apple speakers, including the original HomePod and the much more affordable HomePod mini.

This news story is part of TechHive’s in-depth coverage of the best media streaming devices.

Writing on Mastadon, Screentimes.net’s Sigmund Judge (by way of 9to5Mac) notes that in the latest beta of tvOS 17.1 appears to work on the older HomePod as well as the HomePod mini, which costs just $99.

Judge warns that there’s “every possibility” that the newly discovered support for Enhance Dialogue on the first-gen HomePod and HomePod mini is just a “bug,” but adds that for now, the feature “works like a charm.”

Shop for an Apple TV 4K at Best Buy

That’s great news, assuming the Enhance Dialogue support for the original HomePod and HomePod mini actually makes it into the final version of tvOS 17.1.

It’s worth noting that there are no signs tvOS 17’s Enhance Dialogue functionality will ever work with non-Apple speakers, such as a soundbar or the integrated speakers on your TV. Luckily, more and more soundbars come with “dialogue boost” modes of their own.

The latest tvOS 17 update for Apple TV 4K streaming boxes arrived last month, and it served up such features as FaceTime calling, a revamped Control Center, a Siri Remote finder, and new screensavers.

To use the Enhance Dialogue feature in the current version of tvOS 17, you’ll need to pair at least one second-generation HomePod to your Apple TV 4K; you can also connect two HomePods as a stereo pair.

To enable the mode, just reveal the playback controls using your Siri Remote, select the Audio Options button, then click Enhance Dialogue. You can also find the feature in the Apple TV Settings menu under the Video and Audio heading.