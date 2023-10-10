Home / Smart Home
Deal

Best October Prime Day air purifier & air quality monitor deals

Amazon Prime Day is a great time to score an excellent deal on smart appliances that can monitor and clean your air to help protect your respiratory health.
Michael Brown
By Michael Brown
Executive Editor, TechHive Oct 10, 2023 12:00 am PDT
air purifiers
Image: Rob Schultz

You can’t see most airborne pollutants, but you’ll feel their ill effect on your health over time. Fortunately, Amazon Prime Day is the ideal time to find great deals on air purifiers that remove dust, smoke, mold spores, and other nasty dust that you don’t want in your lungs. A good air quality monitor, meanwhile, will tell you which rooms need the most cleaning and when you should run the purifier.

We’ve spotted some great deals on products from Blueair, Coway, Dyson, Levoit, Shark, and other top brands and listed them below. We’ve organized the list according to the manufacturers’ room-size claims, and we’ve identified which units are “smart,” meaning they can connect to Wi-Fi and be managed with an app. We’ll update this story with new deals as we find them, and we’ll indicate any deals that have ended or changed significantly.

Amazon October Prime Day 2023 air quality monitor and air purifier deals: What you need to know

1.

What is Prime Big Deal Days?

Also known as October Prime Day, Prime Big Deal Days is an “exclusive shopping event” for Prime members, just like the standard Amazon Prime Day and last year’s Prime Early Access Sale.

We expect Prime Big Deal Days will be pretty similar to the main Prime Day event, meaning thousands of deals across a wide range of product categories.

2.

When does October Prime Day 2023 start?

Prime Big Deal Days starts today wraps up tomorrow, October 11.

3.

Are October Prime Day deals just for Amazon Prime members?

Amazon counts on its Prime Day sales to bring in new members, so most of the October Prime Day deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime Members.

An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 a month, or $139 a year. It comes with several benefits, including free shipping for Prime items, access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, Prime Reading, and more.

If you’re not already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial, and it counts for scoring October Prime Day deals.

4.

Will other retailers be offering discounts during October Prime Day?

Other retailers typically look to capitalize on the shopping frenzy Amazon’s Prime Day sales invokes by sponsoring their own big sales. Look to Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and other online stores as the Prime Big Deal Days progresses.

, Executive Editor

Michael is TechHive's lead editor, with 30+ years of experience covering the tech industry, focusing on the smart home, home audio, and home theater. He built his own smart home in 2007 and used it as a real-world test lab for product reviews. Following a relocation to the Pacific Northwest, he is now converting his new home, an 1890 Victorian bungalow, into a modern smart home.

