Best October Prime Day air purifier & air quality monitor deals

You can’t see most airborne pollutants, but you’ll feel their ill effect on your health over time. Fortunately, Amazon Prime Day is the ideal time to find great deals on air purifiers that remove dust, smoke, mold spores, and other nasty dust that you don’t want in your lungs. A good air quality monitor, meanwhile, will tell you which rooms need the most cleaning and when you should run the purifier.
We’ve spotted some great deals on products from Blueair, Coway, Dyson, Levoit, Shark, and other top brands and listed them below. We’ve organized the list according to the manufacturers’ room-size claims, and we’ve identified which units are “smart,” meaning they can connect to Wi-Fi and be managed with an app. We’ll update this story with new deals as we find them, and we’ll indicate any deals that have ended or changed significantly.
Best October Prime Day 2023 air quality monitor deals
- Airthings Corentium Home Radon Detector (detects radon) $99.99 (44% off)
- Kidde Hardwired Smart Smoke Detector & Air Quality Monitor (detects smoke, measures VOCs) $72.50 (7% off)
- Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor with Echo Pop (bundled with Echo Pop smart speaker) $66.98 (39% savings)
- SAF Aranet4 Home (measures CO2 levels) $158.65 (36% off)
Best October Prime Day 2023 air purifier deals (for small rooms, up to 650 sq ft)
- Coway Airmega 15P (pink) (214 sq ft) $129.99 (22% off)
- Molekule Air Mini+ (250 sq ft) $249.99 (30% off)
- Honeywell HPA300 (310 sq ft) $149.99 (44% off)
- Levoit Core Mini (dark black) (337 sq ft) $39.99 (20% off)
- Coway Airmega 200M (361 sq ft) $139.99 (39% off)
- 2-pack, Airtok True HEPA H13 (376 sq ft) $79.89 (27% off)
- Shark HP132 Clean Sense Air Purifier (500 sq ft) $159.99 (20% off)
- Blue Air Blue Pure 411a Max (526 sq ft) $106.39 (24% off)
Best October Prime Day 2023 smart air purifiers for small rooms (up to 650 square feet)
- Meross Smart WiFi Air Purifier (49 sq ft) $91.15 (14% off)
- Dreo Macro Pro Air Purifier (model DR-HAP002) (283 sq ft) $101.99 (15% off)
- Dreo Macro Pro Air Purifier (model DR-HAP003S) (423 sq ft) $186.99 (15% off)
- Blueair Blue 211i Max (635 sq ft) $265.99 (24% off)
Best October Prime Day 2023 air purifiers for medium-size rooms (up to 1,600 square feet)
- Nuwave OxyPure Air Purifier (model 47501) (857 sq ft) $89.99 (25% off)
- Coway Airmega 250 (930 sq ft) $239.99 (40% off)
- Shark HP201 Clean Sense Air Purifier Max (1,000 sq ft) $169.99 (48% off)
- Levoit Core P350 (1,092 sq ft) $89.99 (31% off)
- Blue Air Blue 311i+ Max (1,116 sq ft) $228.99 (24% off)
- Coway Airmega 300 (1,256 sq ft) $289.99 (36% off)
- Coway Airmega 400 (1,560 sq ft) $342.99 (33% off)
Best October Prime Day 2023 smart air purifiers for medium-size rooms (up to 1,600 square feet)
- Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde (model TP09) (800 sq ft) $499.99 (33% off)
- Levoit Core 300S (1095 sq ft) $104.99 (30% OFF)
- Levoit Vital 100S (1,110 sq ft) $109.99 (21% off)
- Jowset Smart Air Purifier (model AP302) (1,400 sq ft) $103.99 (48% off)
Best October Prime Day 2023 smart air purifiers for large rooms (1,900 sq ft and up)
- Levoit Core 400S (1,980 sq ft) $186.99 (15% off)
- Levoit Vital 200S (1,900 sq ft) $159.99 (16% off)
- Nuwave OxyPure Smart (model 47251) (2,002 sq ft) $339.99 (15% off)
- Nuwave OxyPure Smart (model 47003) (2,934 sq ft) $499.99 (17% off)
Amazon October Prime Day 2023 air quality monitor and air purifier deals: What you need to know
What is Prime Big Deal Days?
Also known as October Prime Day, Prime Big Deal Days is an “exclusive shopping event” for Prime members, just like the standard Amazon Prime Day and last year’s Prime Early Access Sale.
We expect Prime Big Deal Days will be pretty similar to the main Prime Day event, meaning thousands of deals across a wide range of product categories.
When does October Prime Day 2023 start?
Prime Big Deal Days starts today wraps up tomorrow, October 11.
Are October Prime Day deals just for Amazon Prime members?
Amazon counts on its Prime Day sales to bring in new members, so most of the October Prime Day deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime Members.
An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 a month, or $139 a year. It comes with several benefits, including free shipping for Prime items, access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, Prime Reading, and more.
If you’re not already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial, and it counts for scoring October Prime Day deals.