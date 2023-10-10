The Tapo Wire-Free MagCam can stand up to a pressure washer

Outdoor home security cameras are bound to get dirty, and the easiest way to clean one is to blast it with pressurized water. But before you do that, make sure the camera in question carries at least an IP66 weatherization rating, like TP-Link’s latest flagship: the Tapo Wire-Free MagCam ($119.99 from Amazon, or in a $299.99 3-pack from Best Buy).

We’ll tell you everything you need to know about IP codes at the preceding link.

This news story is part of TechHive’s in-depth coverage of the best home security cameras.

The magnet in the camera’s name refers to a dual-sided magnetic base that allows you to mount the camera to any metal surface or directly to a wall. “Wire-free,” of course, tells you this is a battery-powered camera that will operate on your Wi-Fi network.

Add the optional Tapo A200 solar panel ($39.99) and you’ll never need to take the camera down to charge its 10,000mAh battery (although TP-Link says the battery should otherwise last up to 10 months between charges).

The Tapo Wire-Free MagCam includes an onboard spotlight and a starlight image sensor for color night vision. TP-Link

The Tapo Wire-Free MagCam is outfitted with a high-resolution image sensor capable of capturing QHD video—2560 × 1440 pixels—and it has a very wide 150-degree field of view. An integrated spotlight and starlight sensor promises to deliver full-color night vision. The camera also has two-way audio and an onboard alarm. Insert up to a 512GB microSD card in the camera and you can store video recordings locally. A TP-Link cloud-storage subscription service is also available.

The camera is also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home. The camera is available for purchase now; look for our hands-on review soon.