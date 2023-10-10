Best Fire Stick deals for October Prime Day

Prime Big Deal Days, aka October Prime Day, is the perfect time to scoop up savings on a video streaming player, and both Amazon and Roku are teeing up some enticing discounts.
You can save up to 54 percent on an Amazon Fire TV stick during this year’s October Prime Day event, while Roku streaming players are up to 30% off.
Discounts on Apple TV and Nvidia Shield boxes have also been known to crop up during October Prime Day, so keep checking back for updates.
Best October Prime Day 2023 Amazon Fire Stick deals
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite, $17.99 on Amazon (40% off)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd gen) with Alexa Voice Remote, $19.99 on Amazon (50% off)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (1st gen), $22.99 on Amazon (54% off)
- Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd gen), $109.99 on Amazon (21% off)
Best October Prime Day 2023 Nvidia Shield deals
- Nvidia Shield, $124.99 on Amazon (17% off)
- Nvidia Shield Pro, $169.99 on Amazon (15% off)
Best October Prime Day 2023 Roku deals
- Roku Express, $21 on Amazon (30% off)
- Roku Express 4K+, $29 on Amazon (27% off)
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K, $37.99 on Amazon (24% off)
- Roku Express 4K with Voice Remote Pro, $49.99 on Amazon (15% off)
Amazon October Prime Day 2023 Fire Stick deals: What you need to know
What is Prime Big Deal Days?
Generally known as October Prime Day, Prime Big Deal Days is an “exclusive shopping event” for Prime members, just like the regular Amazon Prime Day in the summer and last year’s Prime Early Access Sale.
Prime Big Deal Days looks to be similar to the main Prime Day event, meaning thousands of deals across a wide range of product categories.
When does October Prime Day 2023 actually begin?
Prime Big Deal Days gets underway on October 10, and the event will run through October 11.
Those dates place October Prime Day 2023 almost a year to the day after last year’s October Prime Day event, which was held on October 11 and 12.
Will Fire Sticks and video streaming players be on sale for October Prime Day 2023?
Amazon loves to offer deals on its Fire TV streaming sticks during its summer and fall shopping events, and we expect more of the same for Prime Big Deal Days.
Roku is another shoe-in for October Prime Day streaming stick deals, while Nvidia’s Shield players often get discounts, too. Apple TV deals are another possibility, although they’re less of a sure thing than Amazon and Roku streaming player discounts.
Are October Prime Day deals just for Amazon Prime members?
As with Amazon’s other big shopping events, most October Prime Day deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime Members.
You can get Amazon Prime for $14.99 a month, or $139 a year, and your membership includes a variety of benefits, including free shipping for Prime items, access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, Prime Reading, and more.
Not a Prime member? No problem. You can sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial, and it counts for scoring October Prime Day deals.