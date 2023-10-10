Best Fire Stick deals for October Prime Day

Prime Big Deal Days, aka October Prime Day, is the perfect time to scoop up savings on a video streaming player, and both Amazon and Roku are teeing up some enticing discounts.

You can save up to 54 percent on an Amazon Fire TV stick during this year’s October Prime Day event, while Roku streaming players are up to 30% off.

Discounts on Apple TV and Nvidia Shield boxes have also been known to crop up during October Prime Day, so keep checking back for updates.

Best October Prime Day 2023 Amazon Fire Stick deals

Best October Prime Day 2023 Nvidia Shield deals

Nvidia Shield, $124.99 on Amazon (17% off)

Nvidia Shield Pro, $169.99 on Amazon (15% off)

Best October Prime Day 2023 Roku deals