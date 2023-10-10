Best October Prime Day deals on soundbars

It’s time for Amazon’s second-annual October shopping event, and that means plenty of great deals on soundbars, from two-channel budget options to high-end models with all the trimmings, including Dolby Atmos.

This year’s October event, dubbed Prime Big Deal Days, is now officially on, and we’re seeing steep soundbar discounts from the likes of Bose, JBL, LG, Polk Audio, Vizio, and more. Keep checking back for the latest October Prime Day soundbar deals.

Best October Prime Day 2023 Bose soundbar deals

Best October Prime Day 2023 Hisense soundbar deals

Best October Prime Day 2023 JBL soundbar deals

Best October Prime Day 2023 LG soundbar deals

Best October Prime Day 2023 Polk Audio soundbar deals

Best October Prime Day 2023 Roku soundbar deals

Roku Streambar, $99.99 on Amazon (23% off)

Best October Prime Day 2023 Samsung soundbar deals

Best October Prime Day 2023 Vizio soundbar deals