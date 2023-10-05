Best early October Prime Day deals on soundbars

It’s time for Amazon’s second-annual October shopping event, and we’re expecting plenty of great deals on soundbars, from two-channel budget options to high-end models with all the trimmings, including Dolby Atmos.

This year’s October event, dubbed Prime Big Deal Days, hasn’t quite kicked off yet. But we’re already seeing steep discounts on soundbars from the likes of Bose, JBL, LG, Polk Audio, Samsung, and Vizio, and we’re anticipating more in the days ahead. Keep checking back for the latest October Prime Day soundbar deals.

Best October Prime Day 2023 Bose soundbar deals

Bose Smart Soundbar 900, $699 on Amazon (22% off)

Best October Prime Day 2023 Hisense soundbar deals

Best October Prime Day 2023 JBL soundbar deals

Best October Prime Day 2023 LG soundbar deals

LG GX soundbar with subwoofer, $450.74 on Amazon (55% off)

Best October Prime Day 2023 Polk Audio soundbar deals

Best October Prime Day 2023 Samsung soundbar deals

Best October Prime Day 2023 Vizio soundbar deals