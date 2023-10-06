Ultimate Ears Epicboom review: Good sound, but expensive

At a glance Expert's Rating Pros IP67 rated, good battery life

Good sound

Easy to use Cons Price

Lacks support for Wi-Fi, Chromecast, and Airplay 2 Our Verdict The Epicboom is a portable Bluetooth speaker with respectable sound and the capacity to entertain even large groups. It’s also nicely designed and easy to carry around. But the price tag is hefty.

Price When Reviewed

$349.99

Best Prices Today: Epicboom

It’s almost impossible to discuss portable Bluetooth speakers without mentioning JBL. With best-selling models like Flip, Charge and Xtreme, JBL is a leader in this market segment. But of course there are challengers; Sony and Marshall have a bunch of interesting models, while Bose is a few notches up in price, followed by Bang & Olufsen. Sonos should also be mentioned, although the portable Roam and Move speakers can also be connected to the home’s wireless network in addition to the Bluetooth connection.

Andreas Bergsman

Then there’s Ultimate Ears, which has challenged the big Bluetooth speaker manufacturers over the years with Boom, Megaboom, and the smaller Wonderboom, and now it’s launching another powerful model: Epicboom.

The Epicboom can get quite loud, but at a certain point–close to the maximum volume–the bass starts to crackle.

In terms of size, the Epicboom is comparable to the aforementioned Sonos Move 2. The Epicboom (6.4 x 4.7 x 9.5, LxWxH) is roughly the same size as the Move, and both are designed to withstand dust, moisture, and shocks.

However, in terms of sheer toughness, the IP67-rated Epicboom (which offers complete protection from dust and can be immersed in a meter of water for 30 minutes) is the winner compared to the IP56-rated Move 2.

Stylish design, durable construction

Encased in a tough, recycled polyester fabric, the Epicboom is available in two colors, black or white, and it stands firmly on a rubberized base. Positioned high on the back is a carrying strap for easy portability.

The Boom app allows you to set a wake-up alarm, activate the outdoor boost mode, pair the speaker with additional compatible devices, and update the firmware when available. The interface is neat, and there is little to complain about in terms of user-friendliness.

Andreas Bergsman

The Boom app also offers an equalizer with a number of pre-programmed modes, and you can also create your own favorites, which can then be saved. Here you can also activate a function called Adaptive EQ, which (with the help of an integrated microphone) will automatically optimize the sound based on the surrounding environment.

Adaptive EQ sounds like an exciting feature, but I didn’t experience any noticeable difference in the sound when I switched the setting on and off. There is also no indication of whether or when the system is working to improve the playback sound.

Simple operation

There are four function buttons on the top of the speaker: power, play/pause, on/off, and one to activate outdoor mode. Volume is adjusted via the two large buttons on the front of the unit.

Andreas Bergsman

The unit consists of a 4.6-inch woofer and two mid- and high-frequency 1.7-inch drivers. In terms of volume, the Epicboom can get quite loud with a peak of up to 95 dB with the outdoor mode activated (otherwise 94 dB), and it sounds very good with a high sense of presence. However, at a certain point–close to the maximum volume–the bass starts to crackle.

With the outdoor mode activated, a boost in the treble and upper midrange is mainly noticeable for a more intense and wider spread. It is noteworthy that the equalizer is deactivated when outdoor mode is enabled.

Epicboom is IP67-rated Andreas Bergsman

An outdoor speaker should not only perform in terms of sound experience, it should also be able to do so for a long time, and Epicboom can handle up to 17 hours of continuous playback, depending on the volume level.

But the Epicboom’s $349.99 price tag is hefty. Add a hundred dollars and you can buy a Sonos Move 2, which has a bigger battery and Wi-Fi support, and thus a wider range of uses.

Specifications

Model: Epicboom

Tested: September 2023

Manufacturer : Ultimate Ears

Type: Portable Bluetooth speaker

Elements: 1 mid woofer, 2 x midrange/treble elements

Connection: Bluetooth 5.2

Music services: Amazon Music, Apple Music

Voice control: No

Spotify Connect: No

Battery life: Up to 17 hours

IP class: IP67

Weight : 1.97 kg

Size: 241 x 162 x 119 mm

Price: $349.99

This translated review of the Ultimate Ears Epicboom originally appeared in our sister publication M3.