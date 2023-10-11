Eureka’s NEW400: Five ways it’ll totally change your home life

There’s a better tech alternative to every common household item – and a better way to tackle every chore. If you’re still using a mop to clean your kitchen and bathroom floors, there’s an upgrade you should consider.
Eureka’s NEW400 is a high-tech combined vacuum and mop that provides complete floor cleaning. At the machine’s front, there’s a spinning roller brush that’s constantly refreshed with clean running water from the clean water tank. Meanwhile, the strong vacuum suction pulls debris and dirty water into the used water tank to leave your floors, clean, sanitized, and dry.
Here are five reasons why you should buy one.
1. It’s more efficient
If you’re cleaning dirty tiles or other hand flooring, the chances are that you’ll need to go over it twice: first with a vacuum, then with a mop. Not any more: the NEW400 lets you vacuum and mop at the same time.
But that’s not all. Once you finish and dock the NEW400, it’ll begin a four-step self-cleaning process. First, it cleans the tubes and roller brush with clean, running water. Then it brushes the roller and scrapes away dirt and debris. Finally, the used water is sucked up into the dirty water tank.
The NEW400 recovers 90% of the water it uses to clean your floor, so your floors will be dry in no time – there are no puddles, no waiting, and no damp socks when you cross the room.
Eureka
2. It’s easier
You might think that all this tech would make it heavy or difficult to use. But that’s not the case. The NEW400 its only 8.7lbs, so it’s light to use – it’s lighter than rivals from other brands. What’s more, it propels itself forward once you switch it on, so you only have to steer, not push.
It’s cordless as well, so you won’t be swapping a mop and bucket for a long wire to trip over.
Finally, comes with its own charging dock and accessory rack, which also has a spot for its cleaning brush and solution, so there’s a neat spot for it to stand when it’s not in use.
3. It performs better
The roller brush on the NEW400 rotates up to 600 times per minute, and it’s constantly and evenly sluiced with clean water as it gets to work, making it a much more efficient cleaner than a traditional mop.
Plus, as it vacuums as the same time, it sucks up the hair and fluff that you might otherwise be picking off the mop at the end.
It’ll give you up to 30 minutes of cleaning time as well – depending on the power setting you use – thanks to its 2500mAh battery and large water tanks. The NEW400 has separate, easy to remove clean and dirty water tanks, with a capacity of 600ml and 400ml respectively.
What’s more, you’ll never wind up cleaning the floor with dirty water, because the NEW400 will stop automatically when its dirty water tank is full.
Eureka
It also comes with a sterilizing agent that you can use on your floors. This makes it a much better option for homes with pets than rival models that can only be used with water.
4. It’s more comfortable to use
The NEW400 has an ergonomic handle that’s comfortable to hold and it features full machine noise reduction so it’s quieter in use.
It also has a handy automatic pause function, so there’s no need to scrabble around looking for the off button if you want to pause for a moment to answer a call or move furniture. Simply stand the cleaner upright and it’ll stop automatically – and then start again when you’re ready to get on with the cleaning.
5. It costs less than rivals
Typically, this is the point where we acknowledge that all these features come at a price. But that’s not the case here. Eureka’s NEW400 is available for just $199.99 – making it a far better buy than rivals with a similar level of performance.
Eureka