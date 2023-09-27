Eufy’s latest cams boast dual lenses, cross-camera tracking

Anker-owned Eufy is debuting a quartet of new security cameras that come with dual lenses, including a video doorbell, a floodlight cam, a solar-powered camera, and an indoor pan-and-tilt camera.

Besides their dual-lens capabilities, the Eufy cameras will also support a new AI-powered “cross-camera tracking” feature that allows two or more Eufy cameras to follow you from one camera to another, and then automatically splice the footage into a single video.

Aside from showing off the new cameras, Eufy reps addressed the brand’s disastrous security breach last year, promising greater transparency as well as announcing that Eufy had brought on cyber-security expert Ralph Echemendia, aka “The Ethical Hacker,” as a consultant.

Going back to the new cameras, Eufy’s Video Doorbell E340 comes with two lenses: a 2K wide-angle lens for viewing visitors and other nearby activities, plus a 1080p lens beneath for packages.

Ben Patterson/Foundry

Slated to arrive for $179.99, the Security Video Doorbell E340 has IP65-rated weather protection (denoting total protection from dust ingress as well as resistance to light jets of water), and it can run about five to six months on battery power, or you can connect it to your home’s existing low-voltage doorbell wiring.

Color night vision is part of the package, as well as up to 128GB of local video storage on a microSD card.

Also available now is the Eufy SoloCam S340, which comes with its own solar panel as well as wall mounts for both the camera and the panel. (The camera component is pictured below.)

Ben Patterson/Foundry

Similar to Eufy’s new video doorbell, the $199.99 SoloCam has two lenses: a wide-angle 3K lens and a telephoto 2K lens. Both lenses, plus a spotlight, are integrated in a pan-and-tilt head that offers AI-assisted object tracking.

Eufy promises up to three months of battery life from the SoloCam’s rechargeable battery, or “forever” power when the cam is used with the solar panel. Up to 8GB of eMMC local video storage is supported, along with color and infrared night vision.

Next up, the Eufy Indoor Cam S350 is another dual-lens and pan-and-tilt model, with both a wide-angle 4K lens and a 2K telephoto lens.

Operating on wired power, the $129.99 Indoor Cam comes with AI object tracking, along with infrared night vision, dual-band Wi-Fi 6 support, and up to 128GB of local video storage on a microSD card.

Ben Patterson/Foundry

The cam also offers a privacy mode that turns the lens to the wall while deactivating video recording.

Finally, the Eufy Floodlight Cam E340 arrives with yet another dual-lens design, including a 3K wide-angle lens and a 2K telephoto lens.

Dual floodlights offer up to 2,000 lumens of illumination with a 4,000-Kelvin cool-white color temperature, while the IP65-rating chassis promises total protection from dust as well as resistance to light water jets.

Ben Patterson/Foundry

The $219.99 Floodlight Cam E340 boasts support for up to 128GB of microSD local video storage, plus dual-band Wi-Fi 6 support.

All the new Eufy cameras will work with Alexa and Google Assistant, and they can also connect to Eufy’s HomeBase 3, which offers up to 16TB of local storage.

Also, when connected to the HomeBase 3, the Eufy cameras will support the manufacturer’s latest feature: cross-camera tracking, which can stitch together footage of a single motion event from different Eufy cameras.

Beyond Eufy’s new camera lineup, any Eufy cam that works with the HomeBase 3 will “eventually” get access to the cross-camera tracking feature, which will become a paid subscription service following a brief trial period. The subscription price for the feature has yet to be determined.

Asked how Eufy is handling last year’s revelations that its supposedly local-only security cameras were in fact communicating with the cloud, a Eufy rep told me that the manufacturer would be “more transparent” about when and how its devices use the cloud.

Meanwhile, the manufacturer has been working with Ralph Echemendia, “The Ethical Hacker,” who met with Eufy’s product team to “share his views” about the security and privacy issues that the brand needed to fix. Echemendia was expected to speak at a Eufy event in New York on Tuesday evening.

Eufy found itself in hot water late last year after a security researcher claimed he could access a thumbnail of a video event recording from his Eufy Doorbell Dual, as well as pictures of faces that were recognized in the clip, on Eufy’s AWS servers, even though he had disabled the doorbell’s cloud access.

The Verge managed to verify the researcher’s claims while also revealing that it managed to “stream video from a Eufy camera, from the other side of the country, with no encryption at all.”

We’ll have full reviews of Eufy’s new security cameras once we get our hands on review units, so stay tuned.