Arlo’s latest security cams aim for lower price points

Arlo is looking to play in the budget security camera space with its revamped line of Essentials cams, plus a new version of its video doorbell.

Just a couple of years ago, the cheapest Arlo security camera you could snag cost a cool $99, a good $70-ish more than the original Wyze Cam. But now, the entry point for an Arlo camera is a mere $39.99, putting the manufacturer’s cams in roughly the same price range as a Wyze Cam v3 ($35.98) and the Blink Mini ($34.99).

The new entry-level Arlo cam is its revamped Essential Indoor Camera, which arrives with an physical and automated privacy shield that can block the lens, similar to the first-generation (and $99) Arlo Essential Indoor Camera.

Other features carried over from the original Essential Indoor Camera include direct connectivity with Wi-Fi routers, a 130-degree field of view, a siren, and night vision. Noise-cancelling audio will allow for “clear” two-way chat, Arlo says.

The second-gen Arlo Essential Indoor Camera will cost $39.99 for the 1080p version, while a model with upgraded 2K video quality will sell for $79.99.

Up next is Arlo’s second-generation Essential Outdoor Camera, which offers the same 130-degree viewing angle as Arlo’s Essential indoor cam.

The weather-resistant Essential Outdoor Camera (Arlo didn’t supply an IP rating, but said the battery-powered camera can handle “heat, cold, wind, and rain”) also boasts an integrated spotlight, along with night vision, two-way audio with noise cancellation, and a siren.

The HD version of the new Arlo Essential Outdoor Camera costs just $49.99, far less than the original 2020 version ($130). Arlo

The HD version of the new Essential Outdoor Camera sells for $49.99, a far cry from the $130 that Arlo’s first outdoor Essential cam fetched back in 2020. A 2K model of the second-gen outdoor cam costs $79.99, while the Essential XL Outdoor Camera adds improved battery life and color night vision for $149.99.

Finally, the second-generation Arlo Video Doorbell boasts a head-to-toe 180-degree field of view, remote video chat when answering the doorbell, the ability to allow visitors to leave voice messages when you’re away, and a touchless disarm system that will work with the yet-to-be-released Arlo Security Tag.

Also offering night vision, a siren, and weather resistance, the latest Arlo Video Doorbell will retail for $79.99 (HD) and $129.99 (2K).

All the new Arlo cameras work with IFTTT and Google Assistant, with Alexa support “coming soon,” Arlo says.

The cams also work with Arlo’s Secure subscription plans, which include 30 days of video storage, AI-powered detection of people, vehicles, packages, and pets, smart notifications, sound recognition for smoke alarms, and smart activity zones.

Arlo Secure costs $4.99 a month for one camera or $12.99 a month for all your Arlo cams, while the $17.99/month Arlo Secure Plus adds the ability to summon emergency responders directly within the Arlo app. Those who want 24/7 professional monitoring can opt for Arlo’s Safe & Secure Pro plan for $24.99 a month.

Arlo’s new line of cameras is slated to ship October 2, and we’ll have full reviews once we test out review units.