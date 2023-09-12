Roborock Q Revo review: Robo vacuum with impressive skills

At a glance Expert's Rating Pros Effective cleaning, even when mopping

The Roborock Q Revo is available in two different color options, black or, like our review unit, white. It is the first model from the manufacturer to use two rotating pads to mop the floors, unlike the higher-end S7 and S8 vacs, which each use a vibrating mop pad.

The Q Revo’s most eye-catching feature must be the massive charging station which, in addition to offering automatic emptying of the robot’s dust and water tanks, also cleans and dries the mops. The setup is undeniably similar to that of Dreame’s Dreamebot L10s Ultra, both in terms of design and functionality, which is not entirely surprising since both manufacturers have ties to the Xiaomi ecosystem.

With a suction power of 5,500 Pa, the Q Revo sucks up everything in its path.

The Roborock Q Revo has a list price of $899 (Roborock is currently offering it for $100 off) and is available from Amazon and the official Roborock store.

Andreas Bergsman

The installation is simple and, with the help of the accompanying app, quickly completed. After a first round, the Q Revo maps your home with the help of the laser-based navigation system LIDAR, after which you can divide the rooms and name them according to your taste. Of course, you can also add virtual walls as well as create different zones (such as no-go zones), along with furniture and flooring.

Lots of customisation options

The app has an impressive array of settings and you can customize most of the functions, from how much water to use when mopping, the suction power and direction to use in the different zones, to the order in which rooms are cleaned. If you have carpets in your home, you don’t have to worry about removing them, as the mop pads automatically raise a full 7 mm (or roughly a third of an inch) as soon as the Q Revo passes over the carpet line.

Roborock

At the front, Roborock Q Revo has sensors that use structured light to detect and avoid any obstacles in its path. Unlike the S models, it does not have a complementary laser system for this purpose, and I immediately noticed that the Q Revo performed significantly worse than the manufacturer’s top models. Cords and other small objects I placed on the floor were sucked up or got stuck in the brush, which in some cases lead to interruptions in cleaning.

The water tank holds a full 5 litres. Andreas Bergsman

With a suction power of 5,500 Pa, the Q Revo sucks up everything in its path and the dual mops rub off even dried-on stains effectively. The base station water tank holds a full 5 litres of water, enough to mop up to around 4,300 square feet, and overall maintenance is relatively easy. Some longer hair fibres get stuck in the rubber brush and must be removed at regular intervals, but otherwise the robot can handle itself for long periods without you having to lift a finger.

This review originally appeared on M3, and it was translated from the original Swedish.

Specifications

Model: Q Revo

Tested: August 2023

Manufacturer: Roborock

Battery: 5,200 mAh

Run time: Up to 180 min

Suction: Up to 5,500 Pa

Dust container: 0.35 litres, 2.7 litres in the base station

Hepa filter: Yes

Water container : 350 ml, 5 litres in the base station

Mapping: Laser (LIDAR)

Communication: Wi-Fi

Associated app: Yes

Map function: Yes

With room division: Yes

Compatible with Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa/Apple Siri: Yes/Yes/Yes

Dimensions robot : 13.9 x 13.8 x 3.9 inches

Dimensions Base station: 19.2 × 22.1 × 13.4 inches

