Victrola’s latest turntables promise hi-res audio over Bluetooth

Following a successful partnership with Sonos to build belt-drive turntables that stream vinyl using that company’s Wi-Fi technology, Victrola is now offering two new models that can stream hi-res audio over Bluetooth with the assistance of Qualcomm’s aptX Adaptive codec.

The all-new Victrola Hi-Res Carbon ($599) and Hi-Res Onyx ($399) are outfitted with Bluetooth 5.4 radios and can stream vinyl records at up to 24-bit resolution and at sample rates as high as 48kHz. The Stream Carbon ($799) and Stream Onyx ($599) we reviewed earlier send music to Sonos speakers with comparable fidelity, but those pricier models might not be of much interest if you don’t already have Sonos speakers.

The Victrola Hi-Res Onyx ($399) shown here is the less-expensive model in Victrola’s line of Bluetooth turntables. The $599 Hi-Res Carbon is pictured at the top of this story. Victrola

Thanks to Bluetooth support, Victrola’s new Hi-Res models can stream music to any wireless speaker or headphone that also supports Bluetooth. Enjoying hi-res streams, however, depends on those audio devices also supporting either aptX Adaptive or the older aptX HD codec. All four Victrola models have switchable onboard preamps (i.e., their preamps can be defeated if you have an outboard preamp you like better), so they can produce a line-level signal for a wired connection to powered speakers, an amplifier, or a receiver.

Victrola says the Hi-Res models feature veneered MDF plinths and metal platters, and that they’re outfitted with removable headshells and auto-stop sensors that stop spinning the platter when the stylus reaches the record’s run-out area. That last feature is designed to reduce unnecessary wear on the turntable’s stylus.

The Hi-Res Carbon features a black and silver body with a metal front plate and a carbon fiber tonearm that places minimal weight on the record. It comes with a pre-mounted Ortofon 2M Red moving magnet cartridge.

The body of the Hi-Res Onyx is all black. It’s outfitted with a less-exotic aluminum tonearm. Victrola ships this model with a pre-mounted Audio-Technica AT-VM95E moving magnet cartridge, same as the original Onyx. We’ll add reviews of Victrola’s new products to our ongoing coverage of the best turntables as soon as we’ve had a chance to audition them.

Both turntables are available now at Amazon, Best Buy, and other retailers.

