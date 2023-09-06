Get three months of Disney+ for just $1.99 per month

This September, Disney is offering three months of its Disney+ Basic plan for just $1.99 per month–the lowest price we’ve seen so far.

Better yet, the deal is available for both new and returning subscribers. You can take advantage of the slashed subscription price by signing up on the Disney+ website. This amazing deal is available from now until September 20, 2023.

GET DISNEY+ FOR $1.99 per month

Once the three months have passed, the subscription will keep on rolling at full price, but you can cancel at any time to avoid this. The normal price of the ad-supported Disney+ Basic plan is $7.99 a month.

If the full price of Disney+ Basic is too expensive, you can always downgrade to a cheaper plan, or cancel before your three month promotion is over to avoid being charged more.

While Disney+ Basic won’t be affected by Disney’s recent round of price hikes, keep in mind that Disney+ will be increasing its subscription costs for the 4K ad-free Premium tier to $13.99 per month, a $3/month increase, starting October 12.

To avoid the price hike, you can lock in a year of Disney+ Premium at the pre-increase price now, but the clock is ticking.

By signing up for Disney+, users can stream Marvel blockbusters and TV series, and season 2 of Welcome to Wrexham when it debuts on September 12.

There’s also all episodes of The Simpsons, plus shows and movies in the Star Wars universe, including Ahsoka, which is rolling out episodes now.

This story originally appeared on Tech Advisor, our sister publication.