Google’s Nest Aware service for Nest cams gets a price hike

If you’re paying extra for cloud storage or sound recognition functionality for your Google Nest cameras, prepare to pay a little more extra in the coming weeks.

Google quietly announced the news of the imminent Nest Aware price hike last Friday afternoon, just as millions of Nest Aware users in the US were preparing for a long weekend of Labor Day barbecues.

Starting now for new subscribers, the price of Nest Aware is going up to $8 a month, a $2/month increase, while the annual Nest Aware price has risen to $80, a $20/year price hike, as 9to5Google reports.

This news story is part of TechHive’s in-depth coverage of the best home security cameras.

Meanwhile, the enhanced Nest Aware Plus service will cost $15 a month, up from $12 a month, while the annual Nest Aware Plus plan will go up $30 a year to $150/month.

Existing Nest Aware subscribers will see the price hike on their bills in the fall, Google said.

If you’re getting Nest Aware through a third party like ADT, good news: The price of your Nest Aware plan isn’t going up, or at least not for now.

Nest Aware is the subscription-based cloud service for Google’s various Nest cameras, such as the wired and battery-powered Nest Cam, the Nest Cam with floodlight, and the Nest Doorbell.

The standard Nest Aware plan offers 30 days of video history plus “intelligent” alerts for suspicious sounds such as smoke and/or carbon monoxide alarms, as well as the sound of breaking glass. You’ll also get alerts when your Nest camera spots a “familiar face” that you’ve previously tagged. Finally, Nest Aware boasts emergency e911 calling directly from the Google Home app.

Nest Aware Plus includes all Nest Aware features while upping the video storage to 60 days, and it also adds up to 10 days of 24/7 video history.

Google’s Nest Aware plans are different from most of its competitors in that each plan covers all your Nest cameras. Generally speaking, the less expensive cloud subscription plans for security cameras only support a single cam, while pricier “pro” plans support all your cameras.

Google overhauled its Nest Aware plans back in 2020, switching from a per-camera scheme to the current whole-home plans.

