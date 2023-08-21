Leviton unveils Matter-enabled outdoor smart plug

We’ve seen plenty of Matter-enabled smart plugs on the market, but none that work outdoors–well, not until now, anyway.

Available now for $54.99, Leviton’s Decora Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor Plug-In Switch is compatible with such wire-free wall switches as the Leviton Anywhere Switch Companion, and unlike other outdoor smart plugs, the new Decora plug works with Matter.

The Outdoor Plug-In Switch has a rectangular-shaped in-line component that boasts an embedded LED indicator and a small power button, with the 3-pole plug and socket connected via short captive power cables on either end.

Leviton says the Decora plug meets the IP65 weatherization standard, meaning the unit should be dust-tight and resistant to jets of water sprayed from any angle. In other words, the plug shouldn’t have any trouble controlling lights, water fountains, fans, aquarium pumps, and other outdoor devices, even in windy, rainy, or snowy conditions.

You can control the Outdoor Plug-In Switch using the My Leviton app, which offers light grouping, lighting and device scenes, scheduling (including the ability to trigger scenes at sunrise or sunset), and an auto-shutoff feature.

Besides scheduling your lights, the Decora plug has a built-in light sensor that allows it to turn connected devices on or off depending on the ambient light.

Since it works with Matter, the Outdoor Plug-In Switch can be paired with all four of the major smart-home ecosystems, including Amazon’s Alexa, Apple Home, Google Home, and Samsung SmartThings (although as we’ve detailed before, pairing Matter-enabled devices with the various platforms requires jumping through a few hoops).

While the Outdoor Plug-In Switch itself doesn’t support energy monitoring, the My Leviton app does monitor the power usage of both your entire home and individual circuits in your household.

The Decora Outdoor Plug-In Switch may be Leviton’s first outdoor smart plug that works with Matter, but it’s not Leviton’s first Matter-enabled device.

The smart home manufacturer released a Matter firmware update for its second-generation Decora Wi-Fi in-wall switches and dimmers last month, with more Matter updates slated to follow.

We’ll have a full review of the Decora Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor Plug-In Switch once we’ve checked out a review unit.