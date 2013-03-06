Automated bartender will make any cocktail you want, won't even ask for a tip

Party Robotics

We keep talking about how the end is inevitably going to come in the shape of giant, autonomous mechas with a hatred for mankind. As such, it can be easy to forget that machines can be friendly—so friendly, in fact, that they'll make you the perfect white Russian every time and not even ask for your number.

Party Robotics is currently looking for funding for its lightweight open-source automatic bartender called Bartendro. Bartendro is the result of its creators' desire to make proportionally accurate drinks without using exorbitantly priced machinery.

This automatic mixer of libations uses a collection of peristaltic pumps that pours out a specific amount of liquor every time the motor turns. The pumps operate in conjunction with two circuitboards: One is what Party Robotics calls the "Dispenser" and features the same processor that powers the Arduino microcontroller. The Dispenser connects to a "router board" that plays host to a Raspberry Pi.

Bartendro doesn't handle carbonated liquids all that well, and it certainly can't compensate for low-quality alcohol. And in spite of the fact that it makes drinks, the Bartendro is not particularly waterproof.

But if you find the idea of a Mai-Tai-mixing robot to be utterly fabulous, this is probably the Kickstarter project for you.As of this writing, Party Robotics has raised about $57,000 of its $135,000 goal, with a little less than a month to spare.

Check out TechHive's Crowdfunding Spotlight for more cool crowdfunded projects from Kickstarter, Indiegogo, and elsewhere.

