NFL+ raises prices, but adds NFL RedZone for TVs and mobile

Sick of streaming NFL RedZone on a tiny mobile screen? Well, big news: NFL+ now offers NFL RedZone for your phone, tablet, and your big-screen TV.

Naturally, the arrival of NFL RedZone on NFL+ comes with a sting: a price hike, with NFL+ Premium now costing $14.99 a month (a $5-per-month increase), while standard NFL+ is now priced at $6.99 a month (up $2 a month), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Even with the price increase, though, it’s still a pleasant surprise to learn that NFL RedZone will be available to cord-cutters for a relatively reasonable price, and not just on phones and tablets anymore.

Previously, the only way to stream NFL RedZone on a standalone basis was through a subscription that cost $35 a season.

That came out to roughly $7 a month given a five-month NFL season, but there was a catch: You could only watch the standalone NFL RedZone service on a phone or a tablet, not on your TV.

Just to be clear, NFL RedZone is not the same as NFL Sunday Ticket, which will be available via YouTube for a whopping $449 a season, or $349 with a YouTube TV subscription. (YouTube TV subscribers can also tack on NFL RedZone for an extra $40 a season.)

While the Sunday Ticket offers live streaming NFL action for Sunday matchups broadcast on CBS and Fox, NFL RedZone covers only the critical “red zone” plays during Sunday afternoon games, with the action frequently jumping from one game to another. Don’t miss our takes on the YouTube TV NFL Sunday Ticket plans and on the free NFL Sunday Ticket offer from Verizon.

NFL+ first launched last summer, with the base plan serving up live local and primetime regular and postseason NFL games on phones and tablets only. NFL+ content that you can also stream on a TV includes the NFL Network, live out-of-market preseason games, live game audio, and NFL Films.

Upgrading to NFL+ Premium for $14.99 a month gets you all the NFL+ base plan content while adding NFL RedZone for phones, tablets, and TVs, along with full and condensed game replays.

Annual NFL+ plans ($39.99 a year for the standard plan, or $79.99 for NFL+ Premiums) are also available, and you can also sign up for a 7-day free trial.

We’ve been mixed-to-negative on NFL+ in the past, with our own Jared Newman arguing that NFL+ was skippable given the number of other ways to watch live NFL games on your phone.

But now that NFL RedZone is available on NFL+–and on your TV, not just your handsets–we’re getting a lot more interested.

