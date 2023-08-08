October Prime Day 2023: What we know so far

Didn’t we just finish with Amazon Prime Day? We did, but just like last year, Amazon is prepping a second Prime Day shopping event for 2023, and it’ll kick off in just a couple of months.

Round two of Amazon’s Prime Day deals, which was colloquially known as October Prime Day last year, is sure to offer thousands of steep discounts on products across Amazon’s entire range of wares, including smart home and home entertainment products.

So, when will October Prime Day 2023 begin, and what can we expect this time? Here’s what we know so far.