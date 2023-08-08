October Prime Day 2023: What we know so far

Didn’t we just finish with Amazon Prime Day? We did, but just like last year, Amazon is prepping a second Prime Day shopping event for 2023, and it’ll kick off in just a couple of months.
Round two of Amazon’s Prime Day deals, which was colloquially known as October Prime Day last year, is sure to offer thousands of steep discounts on products across Amazon’s entire range of wares, including smart home and home entertainment products.
So, when will October Prime Day 2023 begin, and what can we expect this time? Here’s what we know so far.
October Prime Day 2023: Your questions answered
What’s the official name of October Prime Day 2023?
Last year, Amazon called its second wave of Prime Day deals the “Prime Early Access Sale,” billing the event as a run-up to Black Friday.
But this time, Amazon has branded its second Prime Day shopping event of 2023 as “Prime Big Deal Days.”
Amazon didn’t give a reason for the name change, but it certainly sounds like Prime Big Deal Days will be a multi-day event.
Of course, Prime Day is traditionally a two-day affair, and last year’s Prime Early Access Sale was a two-day event, as well.
What is Prime Big Deal Days?
Amazon has yet to reveal many details about Prime Big Deal Days, except to say that it’s an “exclusive shopping event” for Prime members.
That said, we expect Prime Big Deal Days (we’ll just call it October Prime Day 2023) will be pretty similar to the main Prime Day event, meaning thousands of deals across a wide range of product categories.
When does October Prime Day 2023 actually begin?
While Amazon has officially announced October Prime Day 2023–er, Prime Big Deal Days–it hasn’t revealed the specific dates for the event, except to confirm that it will be held this October.
Last year, October Prime Day was held on October 11 and 12.
Will smart home and home entertainment products be on sale for October Prime Day 2023?
Prime Day has always been a great time to scoop up deals on smart home and home entertainment devices, and we don’t expect October Prime Day 2023 to be any different.
When it comes to smart home, look for discounts on everything from Amazon’s Echo speakers and Echo Show displays to Ring alarms and security cameras. We’re also sure to see discounts on air purifiers, smart thermostats, smart locks, smart bulbs, robot vacuums, and more.
Meanwhile, October Prime Day (or any Prime Day event, for that matter) is the perfect time to grab a discounted soundbar, or deals on Bluetooth speakers, streaming video players, and 4K (or even 8K) TVs.
Are October Prime Day deals just for Amazon Prime members?
As usual, October Prime Day deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime Members. You can get Amazon Prime for $14.99 a month, or $139 a year, and your membership includes a variety of benefits, including free shipping for Prime items, access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, Prime Reading, and more.
Not a Prime member? No problem. You can sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial, and it counts for scoring October Prime Day deals.
Will other retailers be offering October Prime Day discounts?
It won’t come as a shock to learn that Amazon’s October Prime Day deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime members. That said, other big retailers always take the opportunity to spin up their own events during Prime Big Deal Days.
Be sure to keep an eye on Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and other online stores as October Prime Day approaches.