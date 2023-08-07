Philips Hue’s home security plans come into focus

Philips Hue appears close to unveiling not one, not two, but four security cameras in the coming weeks, along with a contact sensor for doors and windows.

The move would mark a major strategy shift for Signify-owned Philips Hue, which up to now has more or less stuck to the smart lighting category.

We already learned last week from reliable Hue leaker HueBlog.com that the manufacturer was looking to debut its first smart security camera, following in the footsteps of sister smart lighting brand WiZ (another Signify property).

This news story is part of TechHive’s in-depth coverage of the best security cameras and best smart bulbs.

Now HueBlog is reporting that Hue is actually teeing up a quartet of smart cameras, including two wired models, a battery-powered camera, and a floodlight camera.

Moving beyond cameras, Hue is also set to unveil a contact sensor for doors and windows, HueBlog claims. Like Hue’s smart lights, the Hue contact sensor is said to rely on Zigbee for wireless connectivity.

Philips Hue has yet to confirm the rumors about upcoming security cameras and the contact sensor, but in an email thread with TechHive last week, a Hue rep didn’t rule out the buzz, either.

Pricing for the rumored Hue cameras and contact sensor sounds predictably steep, with HueBlog pegging the price tags at 200 euros (about USD$220 based on recent exchange rates) and up for the cams and 40 euros for the sensor.

Philips Hue has already dangled its feet into the home security market, with the smart lighting maker offering its own motion detector, while a “mimic presence” feature can randomly turn on or douse your lights while you’re away on vacation.

During a recent conference call with investors, Signify CEO Eric Rondolat described how a security camera could be used to trigger light alarms that would warn homeowners of intruders, as well as operate a traditional motion sensor that turns your lights on and off as people enter and leave a room.

Then there’s WiZ, the Signify-owned smart light brand that introduced its own smart security camera (pictured above) back in May.

Philips Hue typically unveils new products at the IFA conference in Berlin, which is slated to kick off early next month. We’ll be keeping our ears open for any Hue news during the show, including whether the rumored Hue security cameras and contact sensor become official.