GE Lighting takes on Nanoleaf, Govee with Hexagon Panels

GE Lighting is taking the wraps off its latest Cync smart lights, a series of smart hexagon LED panels that should look familiar to Nanoleaf and Govee users.

Available now on Amazon and Best Buy, the GE Lighting Cync Smart Hexagon Panels are selling in three configurations: a 10-pack for $189.99, a 7-pack and $149.99, and a 5-pack extension kit for $89.99.

First announced at CES earlier this year, the modular, wall-mountable GE Lighting Cync Smart Hexagon Panels can deliver eye-catching and directional light shows in up to 16 million colors. Among the available light show presets are “power up,” “splash,” and “burst.”

Capable of shining in up to 1,800 lumens, the GE Lighting Cync Smart Hexagon Panels attach to your walls with adhesive strips, while the panels are connected together using a series of linking cables.

Included layout templates can help you arrange the panels, and you can preview your designs using GE Lighting’s Cync app.

The panels connect directly to 2.4GHz Wi-Fi networks and can be controlled with the Cync app or via Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands. They can also sync with nearby music sources using GE Lighting’s Music Sync feature.

While Savant-owned GE Lighting announced that it will be releasing Matter-enabled smart lights this year, the Cync Smart Hexagon Panels won’t be among them. We’ve reached out to GE Lighting to see if a Matter update is planned for the panels.

The GE Lighting products that will be Matter-ready include the Cync Indoor Plug and A19 Smart Bulb.

GE Lighting is entering an increasingly crowded market with the Cync Smart Hexagon Panels.

Nanoleaf is the pioneer in this market, starting with the original Aurora panels (later renamed Light Panels) back in 2016. Nanoleaf released its touch-enabled Hexagons as part of its Shapes light panel line in 2020.

Meanwhile, Govee has its Glide Hexa Light Panels, which we reviewed in 2022.

We’ll have a full review of the GE Lighting Cync Smart Hexagon Panels once we check out a review sample.